Biden’s Own Handlers Turn Up the Background Music After He Drones on Too Long at Painfully Awkward Reno Campaign Stop (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday arrived in Reno, Nevada to briefly meet with volunteers at his campaign headquarters.

The enthusiasm for Biden was off the charts. The three dozen volunteers looked like they would rather be anywhere else.

Joe Biden’s brief campaign stop was painfully awkward.

Weirdo Biden covered his ears as campaign volunteers chanted “Biden! Biden!”

WATCH:

What is Biden doing now? pic.twitter.com/STMZZndjep — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 19, 2024

At one point Joe Biden put up his fists as if he’s in the ring and ready to fight Trump.

WATCH:

Cognitively Impaired Joe Biden is apparently ready to fight pic.twitter.com/CqkxvgclBS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 19, 2024

Joe Biden’s own handlers turned up the background music after he droned on for too long.

“I’m going on too long. I apologize,” Biden said as his handlers blasted music.

WATCH:

Biden apologizes for "going on too long" as his handlers turn up the background music pic.twitter.com/CoSHHxh29M — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 19, 2024

Biden abruptly stopped speaking, handed off his microphone and beelined over to a man holding a little girl.

WATCH: