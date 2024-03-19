Biden’s Own Handlers Turn Up the Background Music After He Drones on Too Long at Painfully Awkward Reno Campaign Stop (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday arrived in Reno, Nevada to briefly meet with volunteers at his campaign headquarters.

The enthusiasm for Biden was off the charts. The three dozen volunteers looked like they would rather be anywhere else.

Joe Biden’s brief campaign stop was painfully awkward.

Weirdo Biden covered his ears as campaign volunteers chanted “Biden! Biden!”

At one point Joe Biden put up his fists as if he’s in the ring and ready to fight Trump.

Joe Biden’s own handlers turned up the background music after he droned on for too long.

“I’m going on too long. I apologize,” Biden said as his handlers blasted music.

Biden abruptly stopped speaking, handed off his microphone and beelined over to a man holding a little girl.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

