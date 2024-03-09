Harvard Finally Drops Its COVID Vaccine Mandate, Insists People Should Still Wear Face Diapers

Harvard University has finally dropped its requirement that all students receive a full course of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Harvard University Health Services announced on its website this week that students would no longer need to be vaccinated in order to attend the university, but that it recommended wearing a “high-quality” face diaper to protect oneself against infectious disease.

“Harvard University Health Services (HUHS) will no longer require students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” the statement read. “We strongly recommend that all members of the Harvard community stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters if eligible.”

“Additionally, we continue to emphasize the benefits of wearing a high-quality face mask in crowded indoor settings and remaining at home if unwell.”

“HUHS considers state and federal guidance, along with advice from the University’s public health experts, in responding to COVID-19,” it continued. “We will continue to monitor public health data and will periodically review requirements.

After the Biden regime finally ended the public health emergency in May last year, the university dropped its requirement that students must obtain COVID-19 boosters, although still demanded that they provide an initial proof of vaccination.

Harvard was one of hundreds of institutions of higher education that attempted to coerce their students into taking the vaccine, despite no evidence that they ever prevented transmission of the virus.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) downgraded the severity of the Chinese coronavirus to the same status as the flu, calling for a “unified approach” to treating such infections.

CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen said that the announcement “reflects the progress we have made in protecting against severe illness from COVID-19.”

“However, we still must use the commonsense solutions we know work to protect ourselves and others from serious illness from respiratory viruses—this includes vaccination, treatment, and staying home when we get sick,” she continued.