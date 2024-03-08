MUST SEE TV: Tucker Carlson Brings on ALEX JONES For SOTU Response! – 11:10 PM ET

Tucker Carlson Breaks Down Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address – LIVE RESPONSE ON NOW

Tucker Carlson’s response is on now – 10:40 PM ET.

Tucker brought on Victor Davis Hanson.

And now Alex Jones is on with Tucker Carlson. This is MUST SEE TV!

This is amazing video!

Alex Jones: We are in the process of emancipation… They are projecting their hatred on us.

This is SO MUCH BETTER than any talking head blathering on about some nonsense.

What a great line. Alex Jones on the radical globalist left: “There’s a murder of logic.”