MUST SEE TV: Tucker Carlson Brings on ALEX JONES For SOTU Response! – 11:10 PM ET

by

Tucker Carlson Breaks Down Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address – LIVE RESPONSE ON NOW

Tucker Carlson’s response is on now – 10:40 PM ET.

Tucker brought on Victor Davis Hanson.

And now Alex Jones is on with Tucker Carlson. This is MUST SEE TV!

This is amazing video!

Alex Jones: We are in the process of emancipation… They are projecting their hatred on us.

This is SO MUCH BETTER than any talking head blathering on about some nonsense.

What a great line. Alex Jones on the radical globalist left: “There’s a murder of logic.”

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.