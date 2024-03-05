Guest Post by Enrique Tarrio from His Prison Cell: ‘Spare Me the Fake Nalvany Outrage’

GUEST AUTHOR: Enrique Tarrio

Maybe if I was mute, deaf, and blind I could be persuaded that there is genuine outrage at President Donald Trump’s recent comments comparing himself to Alexei Navalny.

As a person who is currently held in a remote federal prison that sits on top of a mountain 1300 miles away from home in the middle of nowhere behind multiple barbed fences and concrete walls for the next 20 years of my life for expressing my views on Joe Biden and the 2020 election, I think I’m the most qualified person in the United States to speak on this.

Navalny was sentenced to 19.

Me? 22.

President Trump is not only correct in his comparison but he also hits the mark when it comes to his and others’ persecution and detainment under the Biden/Garland regime.

I do believe no one is above the law and I have stated multiple times I do not condone some of the things I saw happen on January 6th.

I believe that those who caused damage and assaulted others should be prosecuted equally under the law. But this is not what we have seen in ANY of these cases — from Trump’s four criminal trials to the hundreds of cases revolving around the events at the Capitol.

In EVERY SINGLE case, we have seen novel uses of the law — exculpatory evidence withheld, defense witnesses threatened by federal agents with indictment, FBI agents violating attorney-client privileges’ and judges with no regard for precedents.

I do believe President Trump has presidential immunity in every single one of these cases.

Even if he did not, most people would agree that when deciding to bring charges on a former president and the nominee for the opposing party, there must be absolute clarity when it comes to the charges. There can be no wiggle room and there cannot be a HINT of bias.

Not only has the Biden/Garland regime crap their judicial Depends they’ve also crapped on the ENTIRE judicial system.

The Supreme Court will hear multiple cases involving President Trump in the coming months.

Even barring their final rulings, this alone already proves how weak these cases are and does nothing for Americans’ faith in an unbiased and fair Justice system.

I have been accused of “Trying to wreck the faith in our institutions” per Politico which is an absolute farce. If that were the case both Biden and Garland have made me look like I brought a bicycle to an F1 race.

I want our institutions to work.

There is no peace without justice.

Those who truly respect and honor the rule of law should want no part in these show trials that we are witnessing.

There is nothing I want more than to see our country unite again to see it prosper again and to simply be able to disagree with my fellow Americans without the over-the-top theatrics we’ve seen since 2008.

We need to heal.

In order to do that we need to stop advocating for the weaponization of our institutions for political gain and fundraisers.

These trials on President Donald Trump and his supporters must be put to an end.

President Biden promised in late November 2020 to unite our country.

He has failed on that promise.

If President Trump is elected at the end of this year he should preemptively pardon Joe Biden and his son Hunter for their crimes. Not because they deserve it but because the American people need a Uniter in Chief. And the country needs to move on from the past 4 years of vindictive prosecution and the jailing of anyone critical of the current administration.

While many media personalities are concerned with the recent death of Alexei Navalny, it leaves me wondering if they see the irony.

There are 1400+ Navalnies in the United States but they’re worried about what happens in RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA.

Spare me the fake outrage and free the political prisoners.

– Enrique Tarrio

Please consider sending J6 political prisoner Enrique books and letters of support.

Please send books (directly from Amazon or other online bookseller) and write letters of support to Tarrio at the following address: