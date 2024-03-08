Gold Star Father Given Hero’s Welcome by Gold Star Families After He’s Released by Authorities for Protesting Joe Biden at SOTU (VIDEO)

On Thursday night, Capitol Police officers arrested Gold Star father Steve Nikoui, whose son, Marine Lance Col. Kareem Nikoui who was killed in the terrorist attack on Abbey Gate at the Kabul Airport.

On August 21, 2021, during Joe Biden’s retreat from Afghanistan, suicide bomber Abdul Rehman killed 173 afghans and 13 American servicemen and women at the Kabul Airport.

The Afghan civilians were trying to flee the triumphant Taliban who had taken Kabul following Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from the country. It was the most humiliating retreat by the United States in history.

Steve Nikoui was immediately arrested and put in handcuffs by security at the Capitol Thursday night after he heckled Biden about the attack during his State of the Union address.

Listeners heard Nikoui call out “United States Marines!” and “Abbey Gate!” among other things in the brief outburst. Nikoui was reportedly charged with a misdemeanor.

As reported earlier by Kristinn Taylor – Nikoui was a guest of Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) a wounded veteran.

A photo of Nikoui in handcuffs was posted by USA Today reporter Ken Tran, “The protestor who interrupted Biden and yelled about Abbey Gate after being escorted out of the House gallery was handcuffed. Source sent along this photo”

Recall: Pro-Palestinian protesters and their Marxist allies regularly interfere with Congress but are not arrested for their disruptions.

Video was later released by Matthew Foldi with The Spectator of Steve Nikoui given a hero’s welcome after his release by Capitol police.

Slain US Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui with his mother Shana Chappell before his death in Kabul.
