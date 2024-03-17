‘Gloves Off’: Democrat Tennessee State Senator Calls for Riots After Republican Lawmakers Pass Pro-Police Bill (VIDEO)

A Democrat Tennesssee state senator has called for riots after Republican lawmakers passed a pro-police bill.

State Sen. Charlane Oliver was responding to the passing of legislation that prevents cities from restricting police officers from making certain types of traffic stops.

Speaking to the press on Friday, Oliver, co-founder of the social justice warrior activist group “the Equity Alliance,” vowed that “we’re gonna fight.”

“So yeah, we’re gonna fight,” Oliver said. “Dr. King said the riots are the language of the unheard. You [sic] ain’t seen nothing yet. If you keep silencing us like this, what do you think our districts [sic] gonna do?”

‘Gloves Off:’ Sen. @CharlaneOliver (D-Nashville) Calls for Riots after TN Senate Passes @SenBrentTaylor Pro-Police Bill. “It is rooted in racism,” Oliver said. “This is a Jim Crow bill that [Sen. Brent] Taylor brought and all his Confederates voted for it.” Video @FOXNashville pic.twitter.com/F7rhyeAwzu — KWAM News Radio 990 AM Memphis (@Mighty990KWAM) March 15, 2024

“Gloves off,” Oliver continued. “Like, we’re gonna fight like hell, you don’t expect us to respond when you gaslight us every single day with these bills?”

Oliver claimed that the bill is “rooted in racism.”

“It is rooted in racism,” Oliver said. “This is a Jim Crow bill that [Sen. Brent] Taylor brought and all his Confederates voted for it.”

State Senator London Lamar, also a Democrat, claimed that Republicans passing the bill was “a form of slavery.”

“I feel like a slave sometimes in this building,” Lamar said. “I am tired of [sic] Republican Party expecting us as minorities to do what they want to do but treat us disrespectfully. Nah, we’re not doing that [sic] no more… We’re at the time of the session where [sic] gloves off.”

‘I Feel Like a Slave:’ @SenatorLamar (D-Memphis) Says GOP Supermajority Is Enslaving Her Because She’s a Black Woman “That’s a form of slavery,” Lamar said. “I feel like a slave sometimes in this building.” Video: @FOXNashville pic.twitter.com/NtkokwVZIF — KWAM News Radio 990 AM Memphis (@Mighty990KWAM) March 15, 2024

Republican State Senator Brent Taylor, who sponsored the bill, responded to Oliver’s threats on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Despite your overwhelming support for my bill that prohibits local governments from banning legal routine traffic stops, leftist opposition has been insane and totally out of touch with reality and our community’s demands,” Taylor wrote.

I have been hearing from people in Democrat districts who have thanked me for passing this important legislation. These community members are tired of crime and bad policies that don’t allow police to do their jobs. — Senator Brent Taylor (@SenBrentTaylor) March 15, 2024

Taylor continued, “Stand with me and regular citizens who want common sense to prevail. Together, we can Make Memphis Matter and not give power to these out of touch radical groups and legislators who kowtow to them. Trusted. Conservative. Leadership.”