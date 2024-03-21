Get Woke, Go Broke: Planet Fitness Stock Craters, Gym Chain Sees $400 Million Wiped Out After Transgender Bathroom Uproar

Bloodbath.

Planet Fitness continued to get pummeled a week after popular social media personality ‘Libs of TikTok’ reported the gym chain was allowing biological men into women’s bathroom facilities.

People began to cancel their Planet Fitness memberships after an Alaskan woman’s membership was revoked for taking a photo of a transgender (biological man) shaving in a women’s bathroom.

“A Planet Fitness Insider has even reached out and told me there is internal panic at the company and mass membership cancellations,” Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik said.

Less than a week later Planet Fitness saw more than $400 million wiped out.

Whoa. Planet Fitness saw $400 Million wiped off its value since we broke the story of them allowing men in female lockers rooms and then banning the woman who exposed it. Turns out people don’t want to support companies who cave to gender pseudoscience and allow men in womens’… pic.twitter.com/s55gBryFjD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 21, 2024

Planet Fitness told Fox News, their gym is a “judgement-free zone.”

“As the home of the Judgement Free Zone, Planet Fitness is committed to creating an inclusive environment,” Planet Fitness chief corporate affairs officer McCall Gosselin told Fox News about its gender policy.

“Our gender identity non-discrimination policy, states that members and guests may use the gym facilities that best align with their sincere, self-reported gender identity. The member who posted on social media violated our mobile device policy that prohibits taking photos of individuals in the locker room, which resulted in their membership being terminated.”

Fox Business reported: