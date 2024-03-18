BLOODBATH: Libs of TikTok Triggers Panic at Planet Fitness Over Trans Row, Stock Price Down and Mass Cancellations

The popular X account Libs of TikTok, run by conservative activist Chaya Raichik, is claiming she has caused a “bloodbath” at the popular gym chain Planet Fitness after details of their radical pro-trans policy emerged.

Last week, Raichik revealed that the company was allowing biological males to change and even shave in female dressing rooms and has threatened to terminate the membership of anyone who complains.

Yet after Raichik raised the alarm, people began to take action and started canceling their memberships.

BLOODBATH AT PLANET FITNESS – Stock down almost 7%

– #BoycottPlanetFitness trending on X

– Mass membership cancellations

– Internal panic at corporate This is what happens when companies put mens’ delusions over protecting women. Get woke, go broke!https://t.co/jTfDQDnYCN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 18, 2024

Raichik wrote on her website:

Since Libs of TikTok’s reporting, #BoycottPlanetFitness is trending on X and Planet Fitness stock has TANKED by nearly 7%. A Planet Fitness Insider has even reached out and told me there is internal panic at the company and mass membership cancellations. Now that is a real “BLOODBATH.”

Many popular accounts have also circulated the hashtag #BoycottPlanetFitness, a trend that will likely exacerbate the company’s losses:

Dear Planet Fitness, Women’s bathrooms/locker rooms were never meant to be inclusive. They were designed to be “exclusive” to keep women and girls safe. Kindly, Woman#BoycottPlanetFitness — Sarah Sansoni (@sarahsansoni) March 17, 2024

Cancelled our membership today. Girl at the counter asked what the reason was. My wife told her if a business can’t protect women from perverts they aren’t worth our business. #BoycottPlanetFitness — Bee Cee Aye Tee (@bcat1818) March 17, 2024

It’s so easy for men to ‘support the LGBTQ+ community’ when all it means is that women & girls lose OUR dignity & safety to any man who claims he feels like a woman, too. Men like Will never consider welcoming gender nonconforming men in THEIR spaces. #BoycottPlanetFitness https://t.co/OBXpdXI9Vr — ♀️Jennifer Gingrich ✡️ (@fem_mb) March 14, 2024

“A transgender woman shall be referred to by her preferred name and female pronouns.” This is what’s known as forced speech and it’s unconstitutional. If we had a real DOJ they’d prosecute this assault on the First Amendment.#BoycottPlanetFitness — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) March 15, 2024

Men have no business being allowed in women’s locker rooms. #BoycottPlanetFitness — Among the Wildflowers (@deaflibertarian) March 17, 2024

All the signs are currently pointing to Planet Fitness being given the Bud Light treatment. Last year, it was reported that the controversy regarding Dylan Mulvaney cost its parent, Anheuser-Busch, a staggering $27 billion in market cap, as well as hundreds of millions in sales.