BLOODBATH: Libs of TikTok Triggers Panic at Planet Fitness Over Trans Row, Stock Price Down and Mass Cancellations

The popular X account Libs of TikTok, run by conservative activist Chaya Raichik, is claiming she has caused a “bloodbath” at the popular gym chain Planet Fitness after details of their radical pro-trans policy emerged.

Last week, Raichik revealed that the company was allowing biological males to change and even shave in female dressing rooms and has threatened to terminate the membership of anyone who complains.

Yet after Raichik raised the alarm, people began to take action and started canceling their memberships.

Raichik wrote on her website:

Since Libs of TikTok’s reporting, #BoycottPlanetFitness is trending on X and Planet Fitness stock has TANKED by nearly 7%. A Planet Fitness Insider has even reached out and told me there is internal panic at the company and mass membership cancellations. Now that is a real “BLOODBATH.”

Many popular accounts have also circulated the hashtag #BoycottPlanetFitness, a trend that will likely exacerbate the company’s losses:

All the signs are currently pointing to Planet Fitness being given the Bud Light treatment. Last year, it was reported that the controversy regarding Dylan Mulvaney cost its parent, Anheuser-Busch, a staggering $27 billion in market cap, as well as hundreds of millions in sales.

