Here’s today’s friendly reminder.

Judge Scott McAfee, who refused to remove Fani Willis from her junk RICO case against President Trump despite perjuring herself under oath about the length of their relationship, donated to Fani Willis’s campaign.

Judge McAfee donated to Fani Willis in 2020. McAfee is allowing Willis to remain despite Terrence Bradley saying “dang” after realizing texts proved Nathan Wade and Fani Willis were in a relationship before Willis hired Wade to get Trump. Trump won’t receive a fair trial. pic.twitter.com/xA4bcT7C13 — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) March 15, 2024

Bing AI Copilot had this to say about Judge McAfee’s donation to Fani Willis.

Note: This biased report that labels Breitbart a “far right” news network.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is presiding over a case involving Donald Trump, previously donated to Fani Willis’ campaign. According to financial disclosures revealed by far-right news network Breitbart, McAfee made a small $150 donation to Willis in July 2020, the year she was elected. However, legal experts quickly dismissed Breitbart’s claim that this donation constitutes a conflict of interest1. Judges are expected to be impartial and avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest, but the donation was considered insignificant by experts. In the case against former President Donald Trump, Willis has recently faced scrutiny due to her previously undisclosed romantic relationship with a special prosecutor in the case, Nathan Wade, whom she hired. Although they admitted to the relationship, both Willis and Wade denied any wrongdoing and asserted that Willis should not be disqualified from the case.

Judge McAfee’s wife also donated to Fani Willis.

Again via biased Copilot: