Florida City Commissioner Under Investigation for Allegedly Stealing Over $100,000 from 96-Year-Old Woman

Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill is under investigation for allegedly stealing over $100,000 from a 96-year-old woman.

Hill is believed to have used the money for cosmetic and dental surgeries, hotels, and more.

According to an affidavit from an agent for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, obtained by USA Today, Hill is alleged to have started financially exploiting the woman on March 15, 2021.

USA Today reports:

The special agent’s investigation suggests Hill had no prior relationship with the elderly woman before meeting her in March 2021 and obtaining power of attorney over her a little over a month later, according to the court records obtained by USA TODAY on Wednesday. In an email to USA TODAY on Wednesday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed that an active investigation is ongoing against Hill, but the agency could not provide additional information. It remains unclear if Hill is facing any criminal charges.

The investigation began when Hill’s former aide reported that her name was listed on documents used by the commissioner to purchase a new home. The 96-year-old woman’s name was also listed as a co-buyer.

“After speaking to the 96-year-old woman, the agent learned that she never permitted Hill to use her personal information to buy the home, court documents show,” the report explains. “As of March 7, the day the affidavit was filed, the home was abandoned and without electricity or running water, the documents continued.”

The court documents say Hill used the woman’s money to purchase a facelift, expensive perfumes, clothing, “numerous intravenous infusions of vitamins,” car insurance payments, dental surgery, and a hotel room in Miami on New Year’s Eve.

The victim told law enforcement that she never agreed to allow Hill to have power of attorney or use money from her bank accounts. She said that she remembers signing some type of document, but that she was confused about what it was.