FDNY Official Who Wanted to ‘Hunt Down’ Staffers Who Booed Letitia James Gets Heckled at Parade: ‘You Suck!’ (VIDEO)

The FDNY commissioner who wanted to ‘hunt down’ the staffers who booed AG Letitia James last week (and eventually backed down) was jeered herself during a St. Patrick’s Day parade this weekend.

It’s hardly surprising. The backlash against the department over the controversy was harsh and swift.

She earned this heckling.

FOX News reports:

FDNY fire commissioner jeered during parade after promising to ‘hunt’ booing firefighters: ‘You suck’ The New York City Fire Department’s fire commissioner was booed and jeered at by protesters during a lively St. Patrick’s Day parade in the Big Apple. “You suck,” one protester yelled at New York City Fire Department (FDNY) fire commissioner Laura Kavanaugh as she paraded by Trump Tower. “Firefighters are the hunters.” The outburst against Kavanaugh came after the city official promised to “hunt” down the protesters who booed Attorney General Letitia James when she took the stage at a ceremony last week. One protester held a protester with Kavanaugh face on the body of a donkey. “Pin the tail on the jacka–,” the poster said. Later in the video, FDNY members were seen stopping to wave and shake hands with the protesters.

See the video below:

FDNY Commissioner gets booed during a St. Patrick’s Day parade—“You suck!” pic.twitter.com/xyFEfmpQrU — Angela Malone (@LibsBeCrazy) March 17, 2024

Maybe the FDNY brass will think twice next time.