Trump Reportedly Gave Generous Donation to Foundation That Paid Off Family Mortgage of Slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller

On Thursday it was reported that President Trump gave a generous donation to Tunnel to Towers, the foundation that paid off the family mortgage of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller.

The Gateway Pundit has not confirmed Trump made the donation to Tunnel to Towers.

David Zere reports President Trump paid off the Diller family mortgage pic.twitter.com/fOwEtbVt6x — Karli Bonne’ (@KarluskaP) March 28, 2024

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced a mortgage payoff for the family of Jonathan Diller.

Tunnel to Towers is honored to announce a mortgage payoff for the family of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, who was fatally shot and killed during a routine traffic stop on March 25th. Officer Diller is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie, and their one-year-old son. pic.twitter.com/GYXzSlOco4 — Tunnel to Towers Foundation (@Tunnel2Towers) March 28, 2024

Earlier this week Jonathan Diller was killed by a career criminal with 21 previous arrests and 9 felony charges during a routine traffic stop in Queens.

Officer Diller left behind a beautiful wife and a baby boy.

BREAKING: NBC confirms that Trump will be attending the wake for Officer Diller in NYC tomorrow. Diller was kiIIed by a career criminal with 21 previous arrests and nine felony charges. Still no comment from Biden or the WH. pic.twitter.com/3YW6hyQ7FL — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 27, 2024

President Trump on Thursday arrived at the wake of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Donald Trump arrives at the wake of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller while Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are also in New York, but at a fundraiser with Lizzo pic.twitter.com/tcOaoMNIg1 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 28, 2024

Biden was also in New York on Thursday, however, he was too busy attending a ritzy fundraiser with out-of-touch celebrities to make time for a fallen police officer.

Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton are at a $500,000 per ticket fundraiser with Lizzo. A $100,000 ‘donation’ will get you a photo with Biden, Obama, and Clinton by famed photog Annie Leibovitz.

Barack Obama followed feeble Joe Biden down the shorter staircase after they landed in New York City for their day of hobnobbing with celebrities.

WATCH: