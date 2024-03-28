Trump Reportedly Gave Generous Donation to Foundation That Paid Off Family Mortgage of Slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller

by

On Thursday it was reported that President Trump gave a generous donation to Tunnel to Towers, the foundation that paid off the family mortgage of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller.

The Gateway Pundit has not confirmed Trump made the donation to Tunnel to Towers.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced a mortgage payoff for the family of Jonathan Diller.

Earlier this week Jonathan Diller was killed by a career criminal with 21 previous arrests and 9 felony charges during a routine traffic stop in Queens.

Officer Diller left behind a beautiful wife and a baby boy.

President Trump on Thursday arrived at the wake of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller.

WATCH:

Biden was also in New York on Thursday, however, he was too busy attending a ritzy fundraiser with out-of-touch celebrities to make time for a fallen police officer.

Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton are at a $500,000 per ticket fundraiser with Lizzo. A $100,000 ‘donation’ will get you a photo with Biden, Obama, and Clinton by famed photog Annie Leibovitz.

Barack Obama followed feeble Joe Biden down the shorter staircase after they landed in New York City for their day of hobnobbing with celebrities.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

