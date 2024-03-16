EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: US Senate Candidate and Trump Ambassador to Iceland Jeff Gunter Takes on Republican Sam Brown Who is Funded by Koch and Nikki Haley Donors in Nevada GOP Primary in Bid to Flip Seat (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson spoke to Trump-appointed former ambassador to Iceland and U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Jeff Gunter about his campaign for Nevada’s U.S. Senate seat in 2024.

Gunter spoke to Conradson in Washington, DC, on the day the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 9-0 in favor of Trump remaining on the ballot in Colorado.

The 2024 Nevada Primary Election is on June 11, and the winner will likely face incumbent Democrat Jackie Rosen in November. Jeff Gunter is the only America First and pro-Trump Republican in this race.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously earlier this month that states lack the power to enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution against Presidential candidates to disqualify them from the ballot.

“For the reasons given, responsibility for enforcing Section against federal officeholders and candidates rests with Congress and not the States. The judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court therefore cannot stand,” the high court’s ruling said.

Gunter celebrated this win against radical left lunatics, saying, “It’s election interference. Don’t Forget it. They’re trying to stop Donald J. Trump, and we’re stopping them.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this year, Sam Brown, Gunter’s primary opponent, raised a new record of $1.85 million in the fourth quarter of last year and $3.04 million when combined with his third-quarter fundraising. But let’s take a closer look at who’s funding him.

Laura Loomer reports:

U.S. Senate candidate Sam Brown’s biggest donors include globalist Koch organization money and individuals who have donated to Mitch McConnell, John Bolton, Nikki Haley, Bill Cassidy, and John Thune. Cassidy was one of the few Republican Senators who voted guilty during President Trump’s impeachment trial. Thune is rumored to be Mitch McConnell’s handpicked successor to become the next Senate GOP leader. This as revelations have come to light that Brown’s wife previously had an abortion. Brown is not an America First Republican, as he claims. FEC records show Steven A. Webster is one of the biggest donors to Sam Brown for Nevada, giving $13,000 in December of 2023. Webster’s other 2023 donations include gifts to Nikki Haley’s Stand for America PAC and Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, who voted to convict President Trump during Trump’s second impeachment trial. Cassidy has also called on Trump to drop out of the presidential race. It is rumored that John Thune is Mitch McConnell’s handpicked successor to take over as Senate GOP leader after McConnell leaves. Thune has also refused to endorse President Trump.

Additionally, long-time Mitch McConnell donor Gregory Ciongoli and Thomas McInerney, a John Bolton megadonor who also backed DeSantis for President, are top funders of Sam Brown. John Bolton recently said, “Trump is unfit to be president,” and that Putin and Xi Jinping will rejoice at another four years with Trump in office.

Brown is also endorsed by Americans for Prosperity Action, the Koch-backed group that has staunchly supported Nikki Haley since last November.

President Trump and Jeff Gunter call the group “Americans for Chinese Prosperity.”

“He’s a hardcore RINO, a Mitch McConnell guy, loves Nikki Haley, is funded by the same people,” said Jeff Gunter.

Laura Loomer also highlights an NBC article where Sam Brown’s wife speaks about her previous abortion and how it “shaped their positions and how Sam views the issue,” according to NBC.

It appears that President Trump is taking note of Sam Brown’s swampy record, as he recently hosted a fundraiser in support of Gunter at his Mar a Lago home in Florida:

Great seeing the greatest President EVER tonight at Mar A Lago! Amazing fundraiser in support of Nevada GOP US Senate Candidate Dr. Jeff Gunter @DrJeffGunter! NEVADA! GET OUT & VOTE FOR JEFF GUNTER FOR US SENATE! He’s your America First candidate! A true Trump loyalist! #MAGA… pic.twitter.com/5zrziFqvaH — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 7, 2024

When asked if he was expecting an endorsement from the 45th and 47th President, Gunter said, “Just like Las Vegas, what you talk to President Trump stays with President Trump,” while noting that he is in touch with the President, has been “one of his most loyal supporters,” and that he is an America First candidate.

Watch the full interview below:

Jeff commented on the historic Supreme Court victory that came out on Monday, March 4, saying:

GUNTER: Don’t forget, you guys. They accuse us. They accuse us, the MAGA Republicans, the great conservatives, the people of Gateway Pundit; they accuse us exactly of what they do themselves from Barack Obama to Hillary Clinton to “Rubber Stamp” Jackie Rosen here in Nevada. But we’re doing it; we’re succeeding. Look across the ways to the Supreme Court, nine-zero. We’re going to take back America, and I’m going to be the next U.S. senator from Nevada, and that’s why we’re doing so well.

He also slammed his opponent, Sam “Scam” Brown, for taking money from “Americans for Chinese prosperity” and being a “Mitch McConnell guy,” a “Nikki Haley guy,” and a “three-time loser.” According to Ballotpedia, Brown has run for office multiple times in Texas and Nevada and hasn’t even won a primary election.

Gunter also slammed Brown for not having any plan to end the war in Ukraine and signaling that he would provide more resources on top of the more than $100 million that the U.S. has given to Ukraine as the US Southern Border remains wide open.

GUNTER: I would stop the conflict. The reality is, why do we want to spend $60 billion of your guy’s money to secure the Ukrainian border when we can’t even secure our own? Donald Trump, with my support, will get in there and he will stop this conflict in Ukraine, reach a negotiated settlement. It’s called hard and tough diplomacy. You all remember the story of Donald Trump with Abdul Ghani Baradar in Afghanistan, where he handed Abdul a picture of his house, and Abdul said, “Your Excellency, Your Excellency, why are you handing me a picture of my house?” And Donald Trump said, “Well, you just have to figure it out.” That’s tough diplomacy. And that’s how we’re gonna settle this thing, and absolutely. As far as my opponent, “Scam Brown,” you know, look, he’s a three-time loser. He’s lost three times, once in Texas, already twice, twice in Nevada. He’s being funded by Americans for Chinese prosperity. He’s a Mitch McConnell guy. He’s a Nikki Haley guy. He’s a loser and a three-time loser. So I’m sorry. I have to be honest. It is what it is, and in politics, if you are leading and no one is following, guess what you’re doing? You’re just going for a walk, and Scam Brown, right now, is just going for a walk, and he’s a hardcore RINO, a Mitch McConnell guy, loves Nikki Haley, and is funded by the same people. And that’s why we’re surging, and that’s why we’re doing so well in our Battle Born state of Nevada, and we’re taking it back.

Gunter is a medical doctor who specializes in Dermatology, but he knows that Anthony Fauci and Biden’s federal government ignored the science, unconstitutionally locked down the country, and forced medical mandates on the people. He says he would fight for investigations into Fauci because he “belongs in jail.”

GUNTER: I would certainly advocate for investigations into Fauci. Fauci belongs in jail. Think about it. We saw the Cochrane study. The Cochrane study came out in January of 2023. Guess what, guys? Masks don’t work. They don’t work. It makes sense, right? Viruses are really small. The holes in masks are really big. It’s a way to control us. It’s a way to beat us down and look, generation after generation, we’ll be paying the price. We’ll be paying the price for this mask hoax, let alone let’s talk about the vaccine, the experimental vaccine. Studies have shown that vaccine does not stop infection and does not stop transmission of the virus. So, as the next U.S. senator from Nevada, I promise you all federal funding will be blocked for any mandates for the vaccine and any mandates for the masks. That’s the real science, and Fauci, you belong in jail.

And unlike Sam Brown, who is beholden to Charles Koch and special interests like China, Jeff Gunter was personally called out by the CCP after calling COVID exactly what it is, “China Virus,” when he was Trump’s ambassador to Iceland, and he will continue to stand up to China.

GUNTER: One of my greatest compliments and my greatest accomplishments was your’s truly was personally called out by the CCP on Twitter. They called me, the Chinese CCP Communist Party, called me a piece of [fill in the blanks]. And that’s because I was standing up, and remember, when I say myself, it’s actually Donald Trump as his U.S. ambassador. I’m exemplary and Plenipotentiary. I’m carrying out the great policies of President Trump. We were standing up to the Chinese. We were standing up to the Russians in the high north, and we were putting America first. And you know what happens? You tickle the Chinese a little bit, and they push back, and we were strong, just like I will be when I’m here, taking on those D.C. elites behind me.

Learn more and support Jeff Gunter here!