Epstein Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell Out of the ‘Snake Pit’, Into a Cushy Wing of Tallahassee FCI – Convicted Sex Trafficker Awaits Appeal While Writing Her Memoirs

Convicted of sex trafficking and multiple counts of conspiracy, disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is living the expectation of her bid on appeals court to overturn her 20-year sentence.

But even in case it is not successful, federal prisoner 02879-509 already has something to celebrate in Florida’s Tallahassee FCI.

While she wouldn’t be eligible for release until July 2037, at least she managed to get transferred out of the jail’s squalid B South unit where 120 inmates are crammed into tiny cubicles of four bunks, nicknamed the ‘snake pit’.

“Insiders say fights and bullying are routine as convicts squabble over what to watch on TV and face long lines to use phones and computers. But Maxwell’s cushy new digs in D South – the so-called ‘honor dorm’ – are reserved for 30 to 40 of the low-security Florida lockup’s best-behaved prisoners. There are two bunks per cell but so few occupants that the disgraced British socialite, 62, is almost guaranteed to have her own room as well as four times the storage.”

A prison source in the Florida prison:

“‘The conditions in D South are more like the sort of thing Maxwell will have experienced when she attended boarding school as a young girl. Everything is well-ordered, there’s less problems, less drama, fights are unheard of. Everyone gets along because they are so happy to be there.”

Maxwell’s defense argues that she should never have been tried for grooming Epstein’s victims because of a provision in the pedophile’s 2008 sweetheart plea deal.

FCI Tallahassee has often been portrayed as a ‘Club Fed,’ where inmates can learn new languages, enjoy yoga classes, and take part in softball tournaments.

“But conditions in the aging federal facility are far from fancy for the approximately 750 women and 300 men in a small satellite unit, with a recent inspection uncovering rodent infestations, rotting food and walls smeared with filth.”

A series of misadventures have befallen her, from inmates trying to shake her down to others complaining she didn’t shower and stank, up until her complaints about a trans cellmate having ‘noisy sex’ in the bunk above her.

“Maxwell has also made enemies with the staff by constantly filing misconduct allegations, accusing guards, cleaners and pastors of everything from sexual harassment to discriminating against her Jewish faith.”

She is happy in the new unit, but overlooked inmates are really mad she ‘jumped the line.’

“Maxwell has been writing a tell-all memoir from behind bars to combat what she describes as ‘misinformation’ about her ties to Epstein’s sick grooming empire. […] Federal inmates are prohibited from cutting publishing deals but there’s nothing to prevent her from writing a ‘private manuscript’ and mailing it to a lawyer or loved one for distribution.”

