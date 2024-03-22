EMBARRASSING! CNN Now Says Mar-a-Lago Is Worth $240 Million—Only 5 Months Ago, They “Fact-Checked” Trump For Disputing Crooked Judge Engoron’s $18 Million Valuation [VIDEO]

In October 2023, CNN performed a gratuitous fact-check for the Democrat Party on the value of Donald J. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago after the overzealous, partisan hack, Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron, falsely claimed it was only worth $18 million.

Here’s what the so-called “fact-check” by CNN claimed on October 3, 2023:

Before former President Donald Trump appeared in court Tuesday for the second day of his civil fraud trial in New York, he claimed on social media that it has now “been agreed in Court that Mar-a-Lago is WORTH 50 to 100 times the Value” New York Attorney General Letitia James had ascribed to it, $18 million. Trump was claiming, therefore, that the court had agreed the Florida property was worth $900 million to $1.8 billion. Facts First: Trump’s claim is false. There has been no such agreement in court. Judge Arthur Engoron and a lawyer for James’ office did not endorse a Trump lawyer’s Monday claim in court that Mar-a-Lago could be sold for more than $1 billion. In Engoron’s decision last week finding Trump liable for fraud, he wrote that “from 2011-2021, the Palm Beach County Assessor appraised the market value of Mar-a-Lago at between $18 million and $27.6 million.” He also noted that there are significant land use restrictions attached to the property, and he wrote that Trump’s financial statements, valuing Mar-a-Lago at roughly $426.5 million to $612.1 million between 2011 and 2021, are “materially false and misleading” because they don’t reflect those restrictions. Trump lawyer Alina Habba sharply disputed this conclusion in court on Monday, saying that “we have experts, renowned experts, who have said that properties like Mar-a-Lago are worth over a billion dollars, $1.5 billion, and I assure you that there is a person out there that would buy that property, that spectacular property, for way over a billion dollars.” Trump and his team are entitled to argue that the judge’s analysis is inaccurate. But Trump himself was wrong to suggest that the judge had agreed in court that Mar-a-Lago is worth even more than his financial statements claimed. The judge did nothing of the sort. Engoron noted again in court on Monday that there were “significant” limitations on how the property can be used, and he said he had “specifically said” in the decision last week that “I’m not valuing or evaluating properties.” He said, “Please, press, stop saying that I valued it at $18 million. That was a tax assessment. Or, something in that range. There would have been issues of fact as to what the value was.”

But five months later, CNN’s Erin Burnett exposes the lie her network has been pushing for months during a discussion about how President Trump could potentially sell off his properties to satisfy a $454 bail obligation set by the self-proclaimed Trump-hating NY AG Letitia James. Suddenly, without explanation, CNN appears to have a change of heart regarding the actual value of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago.

During her interview with Bess Freedman, the CEO of the luxury real estate firm Brown Harris Stevens, CNN host Erin Burnett discussed how President Trump might be able to sell off his properties to meet the insane $454 million bail requirement set forth by the partisan hack Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron.

“You would need at least 30 days to get any of these properties sold,” the luxury real estate expert told CNN host Erin Burnett, as she smirked over the financial predicament New York AG Letitia James has placed the top presidential candidate in over his bail requirement. “But the property that you alluded to, Mar-a-Lago,” she said, could “potentially be something that could be sold quickly.” “I think the valuation is something in the hundreds of millions, and I think there could be a buyer for something like that,” Freedman told the CNN host. The CNN host excitedly responded to the prospect of President Trump being forced to sell his home to satisfy his bond obligation: “And that would if you’re talking about doing that between now and Monday, that’s picking up the phone, calling someone, and then literally be writing a check.” Ms. Freedman replied to the host’s suggestion that it would be easy to sell Palm Beach’s most luxurious property, “Yeah, I mean, there could be plenty of international people who want to buy that property. I mean there’s properties that are priced at 150-200 million that are nearby that, and Palm Beach is like the Nvidia of real estate. It’s just shot up like a rocket. And people do you want to live there—they’ve moved there so I think that would be the best case scenario as to proper if he’s trying to sell quickly. I would encourage that.” And that’s when the CNN host refuted the ludicrous estimate placed on the Mar-a-Lago by the grotesquely partisan hack Manhattan judge that the Left has been supporting for months. “So, alright, that’s $240 million, so who knows? You know he’s a desperate seller in this case. Someone picks up the phone and makes that call this week, so I don’t know what it would be. That’s still half of what it would be,” Barnett said. Trending: JUST IN…President Trump: “I currently have almost $500 Million in CASH” For Bail….Liberal Heads Are About to Explode

CNN now admits Mar-a-Lago is worth “hundreds of millions” and not $18M. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/nLu8gBhJfS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 21, 2024

This morning, in a Truth Social post, Trump shocked the Left, who were chomping at the bit in anticipation of the hard-working, successful businessman and his family being forced to liquidate, when he announced that he currently has $500 million in CASH to secure his bail payment.

President Trump’s Truth Social message began, “Through hard work, talent, and luck, I currently have almost five hundred million dollars in cash, a substantial amount of which I intended to use in my campaign for President.”

THROUGH HARD WORK, TALENT, AND LUCK, I CURRENTLY HAVE ALMOST FIVE HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS IN CASH, A SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT OF WHICH I INTENDED TO USE IN MY CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT. THE OFTEN OVERTURNED POLITICAL HACK JUDGE ON THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT A.G. CASE, WHERE I HAVE DONE NOTHING WRONG, KNEW THIS, WANTED TO TAKE IT AWAY FROM ME, AND THAT’S WHERE AND WHY HE CAME UP WITH THE SHOCKING NUMBER WHICH, COUPLED WITH HIS CRAZY INTEREST DEMAND, IS APPROXIMATELY $454,000,000. I DID NOTHING WRONG EXCEPT WIN AN ELECTION IN 2016 THAT I WASN’T EXPECTED TO WIN, DID EVEN BETTER IN 2020, AND NOW LEAD, BY A LOT, IN 2024.THIS IS COMMUNISM IN AMERICA!

Shark Tank host and billionaire investor warns about the chilling effect the insane ruling against President Trump will have on both American and foreign investors, who will refuse to do business in America over fear of our weaponized court system, which clearly has the ability to enact retribution against their enemies.

