Victoria Nuland, the architect of the disastrous US Ukraine policy since 2014, will be resigning “in the coming weeks” after Gateway Pundit filed a FOIA request to find out what her role was in the death of US journalist Gonzalo Lira in Ukraine, an outspoken Nuland critic who was subsequently arrested and tortured in Ukraine.

“Victoria Nuland has let me know that she intends to step down in the coming weeks as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs – a role in which she has personified President Biden’s commitment to put diplomacy back at the center of our foreign policy and revitalize America’s global leadership at a crucial time for our nation and the world,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said today.

No reason for the decision was given, but it came on the heels of massive Ukrainian casualties in this summer’s failed “Crimea Offensive” with a death toll that Russia estimates at 444,000 Ukrainians, and Gateway Pundit’s FOIA request to find out what Victoria Nuland’s role was in the death of US journalist Gonzalo Lira in the Ukraine, who died Jan. 11. in Kharkiv prison.

Gonzalo Lira had charged that Victoria Nuland “hates my guts” and was responsible for his arrest, and made a video in 2022 outlining Victoria Nuland’s role in Ukraine:

As Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs under the Obama Regime, Nuland was instrumental in plotting the violent overthrow of the Ukrainian government 2014 together with Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan and Joe Biden.

She was notoriously intercepted on a phone call with then-Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt, discussing who the next ruler of the country should be after the $ 5 billion US-led coup.

On March 15, 2016, she was the first to demand that Ukraine fire Attorney General Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Hunter Biden’s corrupt company Burisma.

Joe Biden then used $1 billion in US loan guarantees to force President Viktor Poroshenko to fire Shokin.

Nuland was also at the heart of the “Russiagate” conspiracy to stop President Donald Trump when she passed on the so-called “Steele Dossier” by former MI-6 Spy Christopher Steele to the FBI.

Nuland had met Steele during the Maidan coup in Ukraine in 2014.

“[Steele] passed two to four pages of short points of what he was finding, and our immediate reaction to that was, ‘This is not in our purview,'” Nuland told CBS 2018. “‘This needs to go to the FBI, if there is any concern here that one candidate or the election as a whole might be influenced by the Russian federation. That’s something for the FBI to investigate.'”

Naturally, Gateway Pundit will still pursue our FOIA request to hold Nuland accountable for her role in the death of journalist Gonzalo Lira.