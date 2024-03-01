DEVELOPING: Judge Cannon Admonishes Special Counsel’s Prosecutor, Says Jack Smith’s Proposed July 8 Trial Date in Classified Docs Case “Unrealistic”

In a blow to Jack Smith, Judge Aileen Cannon on Friday said his proposed July 8 trial date in the classified documents case against Trump is “unrealistic.”

Hundreds of Trump supporters lined the streets of Fort Pierce, Florida to cheer President Trump on his way to court in his latest hearing of the Jack Smith lawfare case.

Round of applause for every one of those MAGA folks showing their support for Trump outside the courthouse in Fort Pierce pic.twitter.com/j2IORuagTw — Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) March 1, 2024

Friday’s hearing in Florida was about possibly moving the classified documents trial back until late summer.

Special Counsel Jack Smith on Thursday proposed a new trial date for the classified documents case playing out in a federal court in Southern Florida.

The classified documents trial was scheduled to begin on May 20, however, Jack Smith asked for the trial to begin on July 8 in a court filing on Thursday.

This new proposed date of July 8 is the week before the RNC convention (more election interference).

President Trump on Thursday asked for the classified documents trial to begin on August 12.

Trump arrived at the courthouse shortly before 10 am ET. He was flanked by his attorneys and co-defendants. Jack Smith was also in court on Friday.

Judge Cannon on Friday didn’t set a new trial date but she said the special counsel’s early July proposed date is “unrealistic.”

The judge, a Trump appointee, also admonished Jack Smith’s prosecutor for blaming Trump’s attorneys for taking on both the Bragg ‘hush payment’ case and the classified docs case.

“When Smith’s team tried to blame Trump attorney Chris Kise for taking on both the Bragg case and the classified docs case and argued his work schedule related to both matters should not preclude the FLA trial from moving forward, Judge Cannon reminded DOJ that right to access all court proceedings doesn’t apply to the lawyers but “to the accused.”” reporter Julie Kelly said from the courthouse on Friday.

At the outset, Judge Cannon stated the Special Counsel's new proposed trial schedule (May 20 trial date will be vacated) leading to trial date of July 8 is "unrealistic" given at least 13 outstanding motions and intense CIPA litigation (special guidance on the handling/access to… — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) March 1, 2024

Jack Smith indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami in June for lawfully storing presidential records at his Mar-a-Lago estate which was protected by Secret Service agents.

Meanwhile, Jack Smith’s January 6 case in DC is on life support after the Supreme Court agreed to hear Trump’s immunity argument.