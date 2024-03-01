BREAKING: Jack Smith Proposes New Trial Date For Classified Docs Case as January 6 Case Falters

Special Counsel Jack Smith proposed a new trial date for the classified documents case playing out in a federal court in Southern Florida.

Jack Smith indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami in June for lawfully storing presidential records at his Mar-a-Lago estate which was protected by Secret Service agents.

Trump was charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.

In July Jack Smith hit Trump with 3 additional charges in the investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago. The superseding indictment, filed in the Southern District of Florida, claims Trump was part of a scheme to delete security footage from Mar-a-Lago.

The classified documents trial was scheduled to begin on May 20, however, Jack Smith asked for the trial to begin on July 8 in a court filing on Thursday.

This new proposed date of July 8 is the week before the RNC convention (more election interference).

President Trump on Thursday asked for the classified documents trial to begin on August 12.

Special counsel Jack Smith and attorneys for former President Donald Trump proposed moving the trial in the classified documents case later into the summer in court filings Thursday. Smith said he believes that Trump and his two co-defendants, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, should go to trial on July 8. Attorneys for the three defendants proposed that Trump and De Oliviera’s trial begin on August 12, while Nauta’s trial begins September 9. Even so, Trump’s attorneys reiterated that they believe that the former president can’t have a fair trial before November’s election, highlighting political dates in their filing where they say the former president needs to be on the campaign trail like the Republican National Convention.

Meanwhile, Jack Smith’s January 6 case in DC is on life support after the Supreme Court agreed to hear Trump’s immunity argument.