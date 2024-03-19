DESANTIS: Haitian Migrants Will Go Straight to Martha’s Vineyard If Biden Blocks Deportations

Ron DeSantis has made clear that if Haitians arrive on the shores of Florida with the assistance of the federal government then they will be sent straight to Martha’s Vineyard.

In an interview with radio host Dana Loesch, DeSantis responded to the growing concern that thousands if not millions of Haitians could attempt to reach the United States illegally by traveling on a boat to Florida’s shores:

The problem when you get a situation like Florida is they have people in our state and we want to fly them back say back Haiti, we have to get clearance in order to be able to do that. If you wanted to fly somebody to a South American country, wherever they are from, it becomes a bit more difficult as the federal government is going to tell them not to accept our planes so we’ve through these iterations what we could do as states? I definitely think we could help put them back over the border if they come across in Texas and Arizona, so I’d be willing to help do that. I think those states really have no other choice to do that at that point. It is a little bit different for a maritime state like us, that’s why we really have to do get them before they reach the shores and that’s why we are working so hard to do that.

The Florida Governor added if the migrants do reach the shores, they could be sent straight to the wealthy and heavily Democratic Massachusetts town of Martha’s Vineyard, where Barack Obama owns a multi-million dollar property.

“Although I will say this, we do have our transport program also that is going to be operational, so if Haitians land in the Florida Keys, their next stop very well may be Martha’s Vineyard,” he continued.

DESANTIS: “Haitians land in Florida Keys, their next stop may very well be Martha’s Vineyard.”pic.twitter.com/yjqjt9x1TI — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) March 19, 2024

Haiti is currently in a state of effective anarchy following a collapse of its government and a territorial advance by various violent gangs. The U.S. has evacuated most of its embassy staff amid the worsening situation.

It would not be the first time that DeSantis has sent migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Back in September 2022, he sent two busloads of illegals to the liberal enclave, leading local authorities to declare an “urgent humanitarian situation.” The migrants were moved elsewhere soon after.