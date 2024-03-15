HAITI HELL: Rebel Leader ‘Barbecue’ Threatens Politicians Taking Part of ‘Transition Council’ After PM Henry Resignation

Just as soon as Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry offered to resign, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Caribbean leaders of CARICOM to institute a ‘transition council’ to take unelected, ‘provisional’ power after Henry.

Many other political groups are already jockeying for positions, as the highly corrupt political class aims to remain in power.

There was just one problem with their plans as divulged by the MSM, I wrote yesterday (14):

“What is notable in the Politico report is that nothing is said about rebel gang leader Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Chérizier, who controls the heavily armed men who are in charge of things on the ground.

It’s not like he is not a force to be reckoned with.”

Well, today the powerful rebel gang leader in Haiti has issued ‘a threatening message aimed at political leaders who would participate in a planned transition council’.

This comes as fires again broke out amid a fresh surge of violence in the Caribbean nation’s capital that saw a mere couple of days of calm.

New York Post reported:

“After unpopular Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced on Monday he would step down once the council was in place, the capital, Port-au-Prince, was initially quieter, but violence appeared to be flaring up again as of late Wednesday, with a shootout in one neighborhood and an attack on the police academy early on Thursday.”

Jimmy ‘Barbeque’ Chérizier threatened political leaders who would take part in a still-unformed ‘transition council’ for the country.

“’Don’t you have any shame?’ said Cherizier, directing his remarks at politicians who he said were looking to join the council. ‘You have taken the country where it is today. You have no idea what will happen’, he added.

‘I’ll know if your kids are in Haiti, if your wives are in Haiti… if your husbands are in Haiti’, he said in an apparent threat to their families. ‘If you’re gonna run the country all your family ought to be there’.”

Barbecue’s heavily armed rebels have taken over much of the capital, reportedly promoting widespread killings, kidnappings and sexual violence.

Unelected PM Henry was appointed prime minister by President Jovenel Moise in 2021, shortly before his assassination. Henry repeatedly postponed elections.

“In his remarks, Cherizier said the resignation of Henry was only ‘a first step in the battle’ for the island nation of around 11 million.”

Read more: