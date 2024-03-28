DC US Attorney Matthew Graves Fights to Keep J6ers Charged with ‘Obstruction’ Statute Jailed Pending SCOTUS Decision – Trump Judge Responds with Fire

Last week US Attorney from DC Matthew Graves fired a warning shot to the US Supreme Court – and J6ers serving time for 18 USC §1512(c)(2), the ‘obstruction’ statute pending before SCOTUS.

Graves threatened to seek more prison time for the J6ers if the Supreme Court reverses the obstruction statute this summer.

The high court announced it will hear oral arguments in Fischer v. United States and at issue is statute 18 USC §1512(c)(2):

Whoever corruptly—

(1) alters, destroys, mutilates, or conceals a record, document, or other object, or attempts to do so, with the intent to impair the object’s integrity or availability for use in an official proceeding; or

(2) otherwise obstructs, influences, or impedes any official proceeding, or attempts to do so, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision on Fischer v United States this summer which means hundreds of J6 cases could be upended.

Biden’s corrupt DOJ has charged more than 300 J6ers with 18 USC §1512(c)(2). Additionally, two of the four charges against Trump in Jack Smith’s DC case are conspiracy to obstruct so the Supreme Court’s ruling could torpedo the special counsel’s case against Trump as well.

If the Supreme Court reverses the statute and jailed J6ers ask for release, the DOJ will respond with a request for consecutive sentences and enhancements.

Now this…

Matthew Graves is fighting to keep J6ers charged with the ‘obstruction’ statute jailed pending the SCOTUS decision because it’s an election year.

“The Court would be releasing defendant into the same political maelstrom that led him to commit his crime in the first place,” Graves said about J6 defendant Kevin Seefried after a judge ordered him released in May.

Add this to the "political hostage/prisoner" files. DC US Attorney Matthew Graves now argues that defendants in prison on 1512c2 should not be released pending outcome at SCOTUS in Fischer matter because they might "insurrect" again bc it's an election year

Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee, ordered Kevin Seefried released in May after serving 12 months of his 36 month sentence.

McFadden called out the Biden DOJ’s political approach to keeping the J6ers in jail because it’s an election year.

“Ultimately, none of the Government’s arguments involve any facts specific to Seefried. Instead, they are purely class-based. People who have already gone to prison, as a class, cannot be released. January 6th defendants, as a class, cannot be released during an election year,” McFadden wrote.

McFadden continued, “In the end, if specific facts about Seefried lead the Government to believe that he is imminently likely to engage in criminal conduct, options remain open to the Government. But without those facts, the Court cannot deprive a citizen of his liberty based on guesswork alone.”