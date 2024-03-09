CONSERVATIVE CHAMPIONS: Trump Meets Hungarian PM Orbán at Mar-a-Lago – Populist Leaders Plan the Post-Biden World

Two of the greatest populist patriotic leaders on the planet met today in a great moment for conservatives in America, in Europe, and all over the world.

Prime Minister for Hungary, Viktor Orbán has travelled to Florida to meet Donald Trump, a political leader that he has repeatedly supported and called for his return to the Presidency.

Trump and Orbán were joined by their closest staff members. Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó was among the people who went with the Prime Minister to Florida.

CNN reported:

“Donald Trump and a small group of close advisers met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for roughly an hour Friday night at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.”

Of course, ultra-liberal CNN will call Orbán an ‘autocrat’, a ‘strongman’ – a dictator of sorts.

This is the same Globalist rag that calls Ukrainian President Zelensky – who cancelled elections, censored media and outlawed all opposition parties – as a ‘champion for democracy’.

“One of the sources familiar described the meeting as a ‘social meeting’ with no agenda, while a separate source said it was ‘friendly’. Orbán, a fourth source told CNN, sought the meeting with Trump and had been planning to be in the US separately.

Trump, according to a readout from his campaign, met with Orbán ‘to discuss a wide range of issues affecting Hungary and the United States, including the paramount importance of strong and secure borders to protect the sovereignty of each nation’.”

Read more:

“Orbán’s far-right populism, fierce anti-immigration rhetoric, Christian nationalism and hostility to LGBTQ rights has made him a popular ideological model for Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ followers.”

Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán meets Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/W5OCsrNOl4 — Paul Serran (@paul_serran) March 9, 2024

Orbán has not only spoken at the Conservative Political Action Conference multiple times, but Hungary will host yet another edition of CPAC’s overseas conferences next month.

Trump about the Hungarian:

‘Orbán is a non-controversial figure because he says, ‘this is the way it’s going to be,’ and that’s the end of it‘. Right? He’s the boss. (laughs) No – he’s a great leader, fantastic leader.’

