Wise Orbán: Hungarian PM Doubles Down on Calls for a Trump Comeback – Says He Is the Only One Who Can Bring a Quick End to Ukraine War, and the Conflict in Gaza Too!

Conservative champion, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is a wise politician who is not afraid to speak his mind – repeatedly, if need be.

That is why, every chance he gets, Orbán is always quick to call for the return of President Donald Trump to the White House.

The Hungarian PM has now confirmed that he will visit Donald Trump in Florida next week.

For him, a possible comeback of President Trump is the ‘only serious chance” for an end to the war in Ukraine.

In his speech in a diplomacy forum in Turkey, Orbán went further, and also suggested that Trump’s possible return to the White House could help end the conflict in Gaza.

Associated Press reported:

“Orban’s meeting with Trump comes as the former U.S. president seeks to turn his attention to his looming election rematch with U.S. President Joe Biden. Trump’s political standing within his own party seems stronger than ever, having easily won the early presidential Republican primary contests.

‘The only serious chance for peace is if he’s able to come back and to make peace’, Orbán told the forum. ‘Otherwise, the war between Ukraine and Russia will be long’.

Trump’s return ‘is a precondition for a strong and quick peace in the European continent’, he continued.

Orbán said he was convinced that if Trump had been in office when the war in Ukraine started ‘there would have been no war now’.”

Orbán and Trump have long been allies, with Trump regularly praising the populist leader in his campaign speeches.

The Hungarian prime minister said Trump had an ‘understanding’ of the conflict in Gaza.

“’He did something which generated some hope’, Orbán said in reference to the Abraham accords that aimed to normalize ties between Israel and Gulf states.”

As a Conservative leader, Orbán is constantly attacked by the EU Globalist Brussels clique, and he has held his ground formidably, also pushing back in his outspoken style, as we can read in my earlier piece Hungary’s Orbán Calls the European Union a ‘Bad Contemporary Parody’ of the Soviet Union.

He isn’t afraid to call things by their names, and does so forcefully, as we can also read in EPIC Hungary’s Orbán on EU ‘Blackmail’: ‘There Is Not Enough Money in the World To Force Us To Accept Mass Migration and To Put Our Children in the Hands of LGBTQ Activists.

It is no wonder that this man chooses to publicly support Trump, who also props him up, as in early 2022 when he gave his ‘complete support and endorsement’ to Orbán’s successful reelection campaign.

“The two met in August 2022 at Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club when Orbán traveled to the United States to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, in Texas.

[…] In April 2023, when charges were filed in the first of Trump’s four criminal cases, Orbán posted a message of support for Trump urging him to ‘keep on fighting’.”

Read more: