Chris Cuomo and Tucker Carlson Engage in Thought-Provoking Dialogue on Media Bias, Firing, January 6 Tapes, and Others (VIDEO)

In a recent episode of Tucker Carlson’s talk show, former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo made a guest appearance, sparking a conversation that delved into their respective firings, the January 6 tapes, and Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin.

It can be recalled that CNN announced in 2021 that the cable network fired host Chris Cuomo, “effective immediately,” following an investigation into Cuomo using his journalism contacts to help defend his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D), when he was facing numerous allegations of sexual assault by female staffers.

Cuomo also quit his SiriusXM radio show after being fired from CNN. He is now a host at NewsNation.

Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox News in April 2023 despite hosting a top-rated show!

The episode, which aired on Monday on X, saw Cuomo and Carlson discussing their respective departures from their previous networks, the controversial January 6 tapes, and Carlson’s notable interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The conversation between Cuomo and Carlson offered viewers a rare glimpse into the minds of two influential media personalities, as they shared their perspectives on the ethical dilemmas facing journalists today. Touching on topics such as journalistic integrity, media bias, and the challenges of navigating a rapidly evolving news environment.

“Why is Chris Cuomo sitting in my living room? Well, I’ve never met Chris Cuomo before today. And, of course, for years, I was incredibly mean to Chris Cuomo on TV,” said Tucker.

“Why? I can’t really say now, but I’ll say this: He was one of the very first people to call me, completely out of the blue. I have no idea how he got my number after I left my job last spring. And that began a series of conversations, very long conversations, in which I discovered that Chris Cuomo is a really interesting person. [Although] we disagree on some things, we don’t disagree on everything at all.”

“And I thought, “Wow, I wonder how many other people like Chris Cuomo are out there. People I have dismissed or mocked because we disagreed on some things, who actually, if you got to know them, you might learn something.” So, that might be a useful exercise. And so, with that, a conversation with Chris Cuomo begins.”

In his show on News Nation, Cuomo explained why he spoke to Tucker Carlson.

“The big question is, why now? I think the fact that so many people are asking is proof of the problem that confronts us. Why even ask why? Why wouldn’t conversation be natural? The answer is simple here, because their way isn’t working. The way we’re conducting our politics and our media is not working. It’s not helping. In fact, it’s hurting us. It’s driving us apart,” said Cuomo.

This gesture by Tucker Carlson received praise online, with comments such as, “Never thought Tucker would interview him. Very interesting. That’s why Tucker is reputable. He’s willing to interview with people he might disagree with. We could all learn from that.”

Another user said, “Good interview, but it doesn’t change my opinion of the arrogant snake the least bit! [Cuomo] spread too many lies and pure BS!”

WATCH: