Check Out the INSANE List of Demands Don Lemon Made From Elon Musk Before His Show Was Booted From X

Don Lemon was set up for a comeback of sorts, due to the generosity of Elon Musk. Lemon was going to have a show on X that probably would have reached more people than anything he ever did on CNN, but the show was dropped before it even got off the ground.

Lemon ran right back to CNN to cry about censorship, proving that he hasn’t changed one bit.

Now we are learning that Lemon made insane demands from Elon Musk and X. Lemon clearly has an inflated sense of self-worth.

The New York Post reports:

Don Lemon demanded Tesla Cybertruck, $5M advance, equity in X before Elon Musk canned him: sources Don Lemon demanded the sun, the moon and the stars from the SpaceX boss – before being unceremoniously dumped this week, The Post has learned. The ex-CNN anchor sent over an astronomical wish list to Elon Musk during contract talks to host a show on the billionaire’s social media platform X – including a free Tesla Cybertruck, a $5 million upfront payment on top of an $8 million salary, an equity stake in the multibillion-dollar company, and the right to approve any changes in X policy as it relates to news content, according to a document reviewed by The Post. Lemon — who was expected to air an interview with Musk for next week’s debut episode on X — had also demanded a private jet flight to Las Vegas, a suite for him and his fiance, and that the company pay for their day drinking and massages, a source with knowledge of the situation said. Musk agreed to do the interview with Lemon despite the fact that he was aware of some of Lemon’s outlandish demands, sources told The Post.

Don Lemon is not very smart.

His X show could have been the best thing that’s ever happened to his career, but he was too greedy and self-important to recognize it.