CBP Arrest Mexican Citizen Carrying Child Porn at Texas Port of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has arrested a Mexican citizen carrying child pornography at a Texas port of entry.

The incident occurred at the Laredo Port of Entry on Friday, March 22.

According to a press release from CBP, “officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a bus passenger, a male Mexican citizen, for secondary inspection due to a system-generated alert.”

“During secondary examination, CBP officers found the subject in possession of child pornographic material, discovered within his personal belongings,” the press release continued.

The man was arrested and Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the case.

CBP did not release the suspect’s name.

“Sex-related offenses against children can cause long-lasting adverse effects on the victim’s mental health,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

“CBP collaborated with pertinent agencies to address the heinous nature of the crime, to ultimately bring the perpetrator to justice.”