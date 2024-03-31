Caitlyn Jenner Slams Joe Biden Over Blasphemous ‘Trans Day of Visibility’ Proclamation on Easter

Joe Biden issued a proclamation designating March 31 as “Transgender Day of Visibility,” which this year coincides with the Christian holiday of Easter. The decision has drawn sharp criticism from prominent figures, including Caitlyn Jenner.

“On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives,” Biden said in the declaration.

“I am proud that my Administration has stood for justice from the start, working to ensure that the LGBTQI+ community can live openly, in safety, with dignity and respect. I am proud to have appointed transgender leaders to my Administration and to have ended the ban on transgender Americans serving openly in our military,” Biden continued.

“I am proud to have signed historic Executive Orders that strengthen civil rights protections in housing, employment, health care, education, the justice system, and more. I am proud to have signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law, ensuring that every American can marry the person they love.”

Biden wrote that “transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our Nation.”

However, Caitlyn Jenner, a former Olympic decathlete and reality TV star who is also transgender, took to social media to express his dismay at the President’s decision to overlap this observance with Easter.

Jenner, criticizing Biden’s actions, pointed out the significance of Easter to Christians around the world.

“I am absolutely disgusted that Joe Biden has declared the most Holy of Holy days – a self-proclaimed devout Catholic – as Transgender Day of Visibility. The only thing you should be declaring on this day is ‘HE is Risen,'” he wrote.

Jenner’s critique extends to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre, whom Jenner chastised for defending the proclamation.

“Hey there…it’s called Easter Sunday. The Holiest Day in the Christian faith that BILLIONS of people practice worldwide,” he wrote.