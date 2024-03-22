JUST IN…President Trump: “I currently have almost $500 Million in CASH” For Bail….Liberal Heads Are About to Explode

On February 16, President Donald J. Trump was ordered to pay $454 million in fines after the clown Judge Engoron found President Trump guilty of fraudulently inflating his assets to boost his net worth.

The Left, including the Trump-hating NBC host Katy Tur, have been absolutely jubilant over the unfair judgment against President Trump. In the video below, Tur, who is supposed to be an unbiased journalist, can’t stop smiling while she reports on the judgment against President Trump that every sane person around the world is calling ridiculous.

Former President Trump is having trouble getting cash for his bond and is growing frustrated. MSNBC Reports Anchor Katy Tur breaks down the former president’s latest legal drama, from his New York civil fraud case to his hush-money case. Watch MSNBC Reports for the latest pic.twitter.com/AxTeguIx8e — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 21, 2024

The fee Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron ordered President Trump to pay (with no jury involved) included about $355 million in disgorgement and more than $98 million in prejudgment interest at a 9% annual rate. Additionally, the judge banned President Trump from business in NYC for three years as an officer or director and from applying for loans from any NY chartered or registered financial institution.

AG Letitia James, who campaigned on “getting Trump,” has threatened to seize President Trump’s prized NY properties, including his Westchester golf course and Seven Springs estate, as he scrambled to secure the insane $464 million bond payment.

In a Truth Social post only one hour ago, President Trump lashed out at the “often overturned political hack judge (Engoron) on the rigged and corrupt AG case, where I have done nothing wrong.”

President Trump began, “Through hard work, talent, and luck, I currently have almost five hundred million dollars in cash, a substantial amount of which I intended to use in my campaign for President.”

On President Trump’s campaign page, President Trump who reminds Americans he “did nothing wrong,” asks his supporters to DONATE to his campaign and help him raise the money he will need to win in the upcoming Nov. 2024 election. The Left is using every tactic in the book to destroy him and his chances of taking back America from those who want to make America into something we will no longer recognize; he will need the financial support of his followers now more than ever.

The Left thinks that if they bury me with enough witch hunts and intimidate my family and associates that I’ll eventually throw up my hands and give up on our America First movement.

Let me be as clear as possible:

I WILL NEVER STOP FIGHTING FOR YOU.

As the never-ending witch hunts heat up, please make a contribution to defend the MAGA movement.

Shark Tank host and billionaire investor warns about the chilling effect the insane ruling against President Trump will have on both American and foreign investors, who will refuse to do business in America over fear of our weaponized court system who clearly has the ability to enact retribution against their enemies.

Watch: