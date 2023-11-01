RINO Rep. Ken Buck Announces Departure from Congress, Cites Frustration with GOP’s “Lie that the 2020 Election was Stolen” (VIDEO)

RINO Representative Ken Buck from Colorado’s 4th congressional district has announced that he will not seek re-election.

Buck, who has been in Congress since 2015, made the announcement via a video statement on Wednesday in which he cited his frustrations with the current direction of the Republican Party. Specifically, he mentioned what he sees as dishonesty among GOP leaders concerning the 2020 election and the events that transpired at the Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

“After careful consideration and much prayer, I have decided not to seek a 6th term in the US. House of Representatives,” said Buck. “To the people of Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District, thank you for sending me to Congress. I’m grateful for your support.”

“As we have fought against the left’s policies that have had real-world consequences: defunding the police, politicizing student loans, provoking inflation with excessive spending, creating open borders, decimating our domestic energy production. Americans are rightfully concerned about our nation’s future and are looking to Republicans in Washington for a course correction. But their hope for Republicans to take decisive action may be in vain. Our nation is on a collision course with reality and a steadfast commitment to truth,” he added.

Buck lambasted his fellow Republicans, accusing them of perpetuating “insidious narratives” that breed cynicism and erode Americans’ confidence in the rule of law.

One of Buck’s main criticisms aimed at the GOP is the claim that Republican leaders are lying about the 2020 election being stolen.

He also criticizes the GOP for their characterization of the January 6 events at the U.S. Capitol, dismissing them as an “unguided tour.”

“Too many Republican leaders are lying to America, claiming that the 2020 election was stolen, describing January 6 as an unguided tour of the Capitol, and asserting that the ensuing prosecutions are a weaponization of our justice system.

“These insidious narratives breed widespread cynicism and erode Americans’ confidence in the rule of law. It is impossible for the Republican Party to confront our problems and offer a course correction for the future while being obsessively fixated on retribution and vengeance for contrived injustices of the past.

WATCH:

Earlier today I announced that I won’t be seeking re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives. To my friends in Colorado, thank you for allowing me the opportunity to serve our nation. Being your representative in Washington DC has been the highest honor of my life. pic.twitter.com/FQdPVbpH46 — Rep. Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) November 1, 2023

In an interview with far-left MSNBC, Ken Buck announced, “I’m not going to seek re-election. I’m disappointed that the Republican party continues to rely on this lie that the 2020 election was stolen.”

Ken Buck is so triggered by MAGA he’s quitting Congress: “I’m not going to seek re-election. I’m disappointed that the Republican party continues to rely on this lie that the 2020 election was stolen.” pic.twitter.com/J6Q93Mg1e6 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 1, 2023

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that RINO Ken Buck voted against Jim Jordan for House Speaker, admitting he voted for Tom Emmer because he doesn’t like him and wants him to have a horrible job.

Earlier this month, Buck was evicted from his main Colorado office for refusing to vote for Jordan. The property’s landlord is a company run by a major GOP donor.

Buck told NBC News, “I’ve been evicted from my office in Colorado — I have a notice of eviction — because the landlord is mad with my voting record on this speaker issue.”

Last month, RINO Ken Buck slammed fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over her “absurd” calls for impeaching President Joe Biden. Buck argued that there is currently no evidence linking Biden to a “high crime or misdemeanor.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene said that “our country deserves for Congress to vote for an impeachment inquiry for very important reasons, not a rush impeachment vote.”

Ken Buck said, “Marjorie filed impeachment articles on President Biden before he was sworn into office more than two and a half years ago. So the idea that she is now the expert on impeachment or that she is someone who should set the timing on impeachment is absurd.”

Buck, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, claimed that there is currently no evidence linking Biden to a “high crime or misdemeanor” and thus, no grounds for impeachment.

“The time for impeachment is the time when there’s evidence linking President Biden -if there’s evidence linking President Biden- to a high crime or misdemeanor, that doesn’t exist right now, and it isn’t really something that we can say, well, in February, we’re going to do this. It’s based on the facts. You go where the facts take you,” Buck added.

Buck noted that his opposition to impeachment is not a sign of softness towards the current administration but is a strategic move to focus on the most pressing issues at hand. He argued that the impeachment talks were a distraction from the real issues facing America today.

Buck’s departure might be the best news the Republicans heard in a while: a case of good riddance.