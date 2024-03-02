BREAKING: Female Head Found In Long Island Park Surrounded by Schools—Same Park Where Man’s Arm With Missing Fingerprints Was Recently Found By Young School Girl —Salvadorian MS-13 Gang Is Suspected

Welcome to Joe Biden’s America…where kids can’t play in a neighborhood park without tripping over human body parts.

A cadaver dog working with local police has located a woman’s head and several body parts in a Long Island, NY, park. A little girl playing in the park reportedly discovered the body parts.

Police are saying the Salvadorian MS-13 gang may have been involved.

New York Post reports- The grisly find came as authorities were sweeping the west side of Southards Park in Babylon on Thursday night, following the discovery of a leg and two arms earlier that day, according to cops. Later in the evening, a cadaver dog found a right arm belonging to a woman “about 20 feet further into the woods from where the left arm [was found], almost in a direct line,” Suffolk County Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer told reporters. Based on a preliminary investigation, cops believe the other arm, the leg, and the head all belonged to the same woman, “but that’ll be determined through scientific tests and through the autopsy,” Beyrer said.

The first body part they found was a man’s arms that were severed at the bicep and covered in tattoos. The fingertips of the man’s arm were missing, making it challenging to identify the man.

The man’s arm was reportedly discovered by a young girl walking to school with her friends. The dismembered arm was found in some bushes by the side of the road near the park.

Neighbors are obviously concerned as schools surround the 19-acre recreation area.

This isn’t the first time Long Island residents have had to worry about the violent international MS-13 gang that was initially created in Los Angeles to protect Salvadorian immigrants in the 1980s. The gang, which is primarily made up of young men who arrive as unaccompanied illegal alien minors, has grown significantly since they were first formed. MS-13 gang members who are employed usually work in the construction, restaurant, delivery service, and landscaping industries, presenting false documentation to employers. The presence of MS-13 on Long Island has been a serious concern for residents since Barack Obama was president.

MS-13 gang members are usually covered in tattoos and are known for their extreme acts of violence, including body dismemberment.

In 2015, a 16-year-old girl was brutally raped in the woods on a Long Island golf course by two teenagers and a man who were members of the MS-13 gang. Two of them took turns raping her while the third stood as a lookout.

“This is one of the most brutal, heinous crimes that I have seen in a long, long time,” Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said at a news conference following the suspects’ arraignments. “This poor young woman is so lucky that, quite frankly, that she is alive. These are vicious young men, vicious young men, and what they did to her was absolutely terrible.”