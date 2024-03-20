Bizarre: Rep. Jared Moskowitz Shows Up to Office Wearing Putin Mask

In a bizarre stunt, Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz of Florida wore a Putin mask to Capitol Hill.

Rep. Moskowitz wore the mask while arriving at the House Oversight Committee’s latest hearing regarding Joe Biden’s abuse of public office.

Moskowitz’s stunt was filmed, and in the video, the Democrat lawmaker, while posing as Putin, shared, “I just came to thank James Comer for taking all of our intelligence and using it in the committee.”

Recall that Biden’s DOJ alleged the FBI informant recently arrested “is actively peddling new lies that could impact U.S. elections after meeting with Russian intelligence officials in November.”

The FBI’s confidential source, Alexander Smirnov, was recently indicted by Hunter Biden Special Counsel David Weiss on one count each of making a false statement to the FBI and “creating a false and fictitious record.”

Smirnov was the underlying source of the Biden-Burisma bribery allegations. According to Smirnov, Burisma Holdings founder and Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky told him he paid a total of $10 million in bribes to Hunter and Joe Biden. There are text messages and audio recordings to back up these claims.

“Maybe he can come see the technology in our grocery stores,” added Moskowitz.

Moskowitz’s last line was a dig at Tucker Carlson for previously filming inside a Russian grocery store and comparing how they operated better than some American grocery chains.

Just in: Democrat Rep. Jared Moskowitz showed up wearing Putin mask today at work.

The House Oversight Committee scheduled a Wednesday hearing titled: “Influence Peddling: Examining Joe Biden’s Abuse of Public Office.”

In the hearing, former Hunter Biden associate Tony Bobulinski is expected to testify about Joe Biden’s role in his son Hunter’s shady business dealings.

