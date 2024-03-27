Biden’s Border Bloodbath: Illegal Alien Charged with Raping “Mentally Incapacitated” 14-Year-Old Alabama Girl

Joe Biden’s America.

An illegal alien has been charged with raping a “mentally incapacitated” teen in Alabama.

23-year-old Pablo Mendoza, an illegal alien, was charged with first-degree rape after he raped a 14-year-old child on February 20.

It is unclear when or where Mendoza illegally entered the US.

According to WDHN, the minor teen victim was “physically helpless or mentally incapacitated.”

Mendoza is being held in jail without bond and will be deported after his case wraps up.

VIDEO:

HORRIFYING: An illegal alien has been charged with "raping a mentally incapacitated teen" in Alabama.#BidensBorderBloodbath pic.twitter.com/J4sTa5bEkY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 27, 2024

Biden’s open borders policies are dangerous.

Illegal aliens are killing and raping innocent American citizens.

An illegal alien from Mexico fatally shot a Grand Rapids, Michigan woman on Friday and dumped her body on the side of the road.

Brandon Ortiz-Vite was charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old Ruby Garcia and leaving her body on the side of the road.