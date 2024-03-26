Joe Biden’s America: Illegal Alien Murders Grand Rapids Woman, Dumps Her Body on Side of Road

Joe Biden’s America.

An illegal alien from Mexico fatally shot a Grand Rapids, Michigan woman on Friday and dumped her body on the side of the road.

Brandon Ortiz-Vite was charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old Ruby Garcia and leaving her body on the side of the road.



Ruby Garcia

According to The Midwesterner: “Ortiz-Vite faces one count each of homicide/open murder, carjacking, felony firearm, illegally carrying a concealed weapon, operating while intoxicated, and driving on a suspended or revoked license, records show.”

Garcia’s family did not disclose the relationship between Ortiz-Vite and Ruby Garcia.

It is unclear when Brandon Ortiz-Vite illegally entered the US. He had a prior arrest in 2020.

The Midwesterner reported:

An illegal immigrant is awaiting arraignment on an open murder charge after he allegedly killed a young woman whose body was left on U.S. 131 in downtown Grand Rapids. Michigan State Police continue to investigate the details that led to the body of a deceased female discovered on the roadway of southbound U.S. 131 and Leonard Street with apparent gunshot wounds around 11:38 p.m. on Friday. Investigators identified the victim as a 25-year-old female. Mavi Garcia told The Midwesterner the woman – her sister – is Ruby Garcia, “a great person all around.” Mavi Garcia continued: “She would brighten up the room with her beautiful smile and laugh,” Garcia said. “She loved to travel, was dedicated to her work and enjoyed being with her family on her free time,” she said.