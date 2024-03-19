Biden Saves Himself From Tripping Up Shorter Staircase on Air Force One (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday nearly tripped up the shorter staircase of Air Force One as he departed for Nevada to shore up Latino support.

Biden will visit staffers at his Reno, Nevada campaign headquarters before heading to Las Vegas.

Latino voters are leaving the Democrat party which could spell trouble for Joe Biden in Arizona and Nevada.

81-year-old Biden saved himself from tripping up the short stairs on Tuesday. His handlers are doing everything to make sure he doesn’t fall down.

It was recently revealed Biden is sporting ‘boat anchor’ shoes for maximum stability so he doesn’t fall on his face.

He also uses the shorter staircase when boarding Air Force One.

Biden almost tripped again.

WATCH:

Three years ago today Joe Biden fell hard three times going up the stairs on Air Force One.

WATCH:

