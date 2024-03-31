Biden-Mart: Super PAC Launches Website to Compare Grocery Bills Now to What They Were Under Trump

The Make America Great Again Inc. PAC has launched a new interactive website that lets people compare their grocery bills now to those under former President Donald Trump.

The “Biden-Mart” website features an interactive checklist where users can “check off the items…to compile your weekly grocery list and see how much more expensive your bill has become under Joe Biden.”

“Putting food on the table has become harder than ever thanks to ‘Bidenomics,'” the website explains. “As costs for everyday items continue to rise, American families are struggling more and more to foot the bill.”

For example, under Trump, a two-pound pack of ground beef, five pounds of potatoes, a gallon of milk, a dozen eggs, and a pound of coffee was $17.32.

The same grocery order is now averaging $26.05 under Biden.

The New York Post reports, “Biden-Mart uses data from the United States Department of Agriculture data to compare the prices from January 2021 — when Trump left office — with January 2024.”

“The latest Consumer Price Index reading rose a higher-than-expected 3.2% in February, following a stiff 3.1% advance in January,” the report added.