Biden Last Month Issued Executive Order To Bolster Cybersecurity at U.S. Ports

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, investigative reporter Lara Logan reported that the crash of the Dali cargo ship into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore was not an accident but rather a “strategic attack.”
Hours after the Dali cargo ship crashed into the Key bridge, taking the lives of six men, the Democrat Governor of Maryland, in a press conference, stated, “The preliminary investigation points to an accident. We haven’t seen any credible evidence of a terrorist attack.”
Many believed Moore and the NTSB’s quick assessment to rule out terrorism raised red flags, considering the NTSB’s preliminary analysis of the Dali’s VDR (Black Box) was yet to be revealed.
The Biden administration has been preparing for possible cyber security attacks on U.S. ports in recent months.
In February, Biden signed an executive order that aimed to “To bolster the Department of Homeland Security’s authority to directly address maritime cyber threats, including through cybersecurity standards to ensure that American ports’ networks and systems are secure.”
The executive order stated its main objective was to “improve maritime cybersecurity and supply chain security.”
President Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order and created a federal rule aimed at better securing the nation’s ports from potential cyberattacks. https://t.co/wl6bpQ0MQy
Today, the Biden-Harris Administration will issue an Executive Order to bolster the security of the nation’s ports, alongside a series of additional actions that will strengthen maritime cybersecurity, fortify our supply chains and strengthen the United States industrial base. The Administration will also announce its intent to bring domestic onshore manufacturing capacity back to America to provide safe, secure cranes to U.S. ports – thanks to an over $20 billion investment in U.S. port infrastructure under President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda. Today’s actions are clear examples of the President’s work to invest in America, secure the country’s supply chains, and strengthen the cybersecurity of our nation’s critical infrastructure against 21st century threats – priorities his Administration has focused on relentlessly since taking office.
America’s prosperity is directly linked to maritime trade and the integrated network of ports, terminals, vessels, waterways, and land-side connections that constitute the Nation’s Marine Transportation System (MTS). This complex system supports $5.4 trillion worth of economic activity each year, contributes to the employment of more than 31 million Americans, and supports nearly 95% of cargo entering the U.S.
The security of our critical infrastructure remains a national imperative in an increasingly complex threat environment. MTS owners and operators rely on digital systems to enable their operations, to include ship navigation, the movement of cargo, engineering, safety, and security monitoring. These systems have revolutionized the maritime shipping industry and American supply chains by enhancing the speed and efficiency of moving goods to market, but the increasing digital interconnectedness of our economy and supply chains have also introduced vulnerabilities that, if exploited, could have cascading impacts on America’s ports, the economy, and everyday hard-working Americans.
