Biden Last Month Issued Executive Order To Bolster Cybersecurity at U.S. Ports

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, investigative reporter Lara Logan reported that the crash of the Dali cargo ship into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore was not an accident but rather a “strategic attack.”

Hours after the Dali cargo ship crashed into the Key bridge, taking the lives of six men, the Democrat Governor of Maryland, in a press conference, stated, “The preliminary investigation points to an accident. We haven’t seen any credible evidence of a terrorist attack.”

Many believed Moore and the NTSB’s quick assessment to rule out terrorism raised red flags, considering the NTSB’s preliminary analysis of the Dali’s VDR (Black Box) was yet to be revealed.

The Biden administration has been preparing for possible cyber security attacks on U.S. ports in recent months.

In February, Biden signed an executive order that aimed to “To bolster the Department of Homeland Security’s authority to directly address maritime cyber threats, including through cybersecurity standards to ensure that American ports’ networks and systems are secure.”

The executive order stated its main objective was to “improve maritime cybersecurity and supply chain security.”

President Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order and created a federal rule aimed at better securing the nation’s ports from potential cyberattacks. https://t.co/wl6bpQ0MQy — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) February 21, 2024

Per White House: