Biden Ignores Questions as He Shuffles Off to Delaware For Another Weekend Vacation – He Has Spent 446 Days – 39% of His Presidency – On Vacation (VIDEO)

After hiding all day, Joe Biden ignored questions as he shuffled across the South Lawn en route to Newcastle, Delaware for another weekend vacation.

Biden has spent 446 days – 39% of his presidency – on vacation without visitor logs.

Joe Biden chuckled and ignored reporters as he made his way over to Marine One.

WATCH:

Biden ignores questions as he shuffles off to Delaware for another weekend of rest and relaxation. He has spent 446 days — 39% of his presidency — on vacation. pic.twitter.com/FQVROV3ZGD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 23, 2024

Biden refuses to take responsibility for the border crisis he created. He won’t even answer questions about the invasion.

In a Friday news dump, it was revealed 189,922 illegal aliens were encountered at the southern border in February — the highest total for the month in DHS history.

BREAKING: 189,922 illegal immigrants were encountered at the southern border in February — the highest total for the month in DHS history. That's a 338% increase from the average February under President Trump. pic.twitter.com/fQfTRmy2Wk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 22, 2024

Joe Biden also refuses to take responsibility for the shocking invasion in El Paso this week.

Hundreds of illegal aliens from Africa, Central America, Colombia, and Venezuela made a rush for the border in El Paso, Texas after they were pushed south of the concertina wire in the middle of the night by the National Guard.

The illegals breached the concertina wire, overwhelmed National Guard members, and made a rush for the border.

WATCH: