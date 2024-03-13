Biden Falls Apart During Speech in Milwaukee, Lies About Involvement in Civil Rights Movement (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to brag about how his investments are ‘rebuilding communities’ and creating new jobs.

Only none of this is true.

According to Zero Hedge, a record 1.2 million foreign-born immigrants – both legal and illegal – workers were added to the workforce.

Illegals are getting all the jobs while American citizens are suffering from unemployment.

“There has been zero job-creation for native-born workers since June 2018,” Zero Hedge reported.

Biden began his speech in Milwaukee by incoherently rambling.

Biden starts off his speech in Milwaukee by mumbling incoherently pic.twitter.com/zQvkTQxdRO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 13, 2024

Biden fell apart and rambled about highways and redlining.

“There are also cities all across America where highways used to be, uhhh, and they, uh, along, you know, redlining…” Biden mumbled.

BIDEN: “There are also cities all across America where highways used to be, uhhh, and they, uh, along, you know, redlining…” pic.twitter.com/OYpvfmGcqn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 13, 2024

Biden once again falsely claimed he was “deeply involved initially in the civil rights movement.”

Biden once again claims he was “deeply involved initially in the civil rights movement.” That’s a lie — in 1987, Biden admitted he “was not an activist … was not out marching.” pic.twitter.com/KpNpLcQnGw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 13, 2024

Joe Biden never participated in the civil rights movement.

This is one of Biden’s favorite lies (he has many). He has told a version of this lie many times.

This lie has been repeatedly debunked.

In 1987, Joe Biden falsely claimed he marched in the civil rights movement and eventually dropped out of the presidential race.

Biden finally admitted he lied about marching in the civil rights movement.

In 1987, Joe Biden claimed he marched in the civil rights movement. A few months later, Biden disavowed the claim. Decades later, during the Obama era, and more recently on the campaign trail, he started making the same claims again. https://t.co/NAlMJ6ZTq7 pic.twitter.com/tpmE6VXmG6 — The Intercept (@theintercept) February 14, 2020

Joe Biden is a lifelong racist who regularly had lunch with segregationist James Eastland.

Biden was also good friends with Ku Klux Klan Exalted Cyclops Robert Byrd.