THE AUDACITY! Joe Biden Is Running on “Freedom” Theme – As He Works Openly to Strip Speech Rights, Religious Rights from Millions of Americans – Gateway Pundit Will Face Off with Biden in Supreme Court on 3-18

Joe Biden was widely panned following his angry, confused, and completely dishonest State of the Union Address on Thursday night.

The media beforehand gaslighted the masses and dutifully promoted the latest news that Joe Biden was going to focus on “freedom” in his State of the Union Address and in his 2024 campaign.

This comes as quite a surprise to the millions of Americans who have been paying attention to the utter destruction of personal rights living under Joe Biden’s administration.

Since Joe Biden came into office and up to this day his administration has arrested and jailed hundreds of Trump supporters for peacefully walking inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The FBI has stormed the homes of hundreds of innocent Americans with military vehicles and automatic weapons.

Pregnant women and children have been forced outside in the cold as Joe Biden’s shock troops have terrorized their families and ransacked their homes.

Joe Biden has targeted Catholic Churches and infiltrated congregations. FBI agents even engaged in outreach to Catholic leaders to spy on Americans practicing their Christian faith.

And, the Biden Regime is going to the US Supreme Court in 10 days to argue that government has the right to censor and control speech in the United States.

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft is a plaintiff in this case along with three prominent doctors and a Louisiana media outlet along with Missouri and Louisiana.

The Biden regime even argued during discovery that YOUR THOUGHTS are part of the government’s “cognitive infrastructure” and they have the right to control it.

So please spare us with your “Freedom” bullsh*t, Joe.

Your gaslighting stops here.

And… See you in court in ten days!

