Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville Warns “We Are Losing Our Kids to a Satanic Cult – They’ve Basically Taken God Out of Everything”

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuverille has warned that a “satanic cult” are trying to groom America’s children into their warped ideology.

Tuberville made the remarks during a speech on Friday at a warehouse in front of approximately 100 Republican delegates in Utah, where he was campaigning for Trump-aligned Senate candidate Trent Staggs.

“I’ve traveled all over the country — all 50 states — I’ve been in good places and bad places,” Tuberville warned. “The one thing I saw, we are losing our kids to a satanic cult.”

The former college football coach added that the choice in this year’s election is between those who are pro and anti-American.

“We’ve lost our moral values across the country. We’ve got to get back to the Constitution, and we have got to get back to the Bible. We’ve got to get God back in our country,” he continued. “There’s not one Democrat that can tell you they stand up for God.”

He later expanded upon his remarks in an interview with The Salt Lake Tribune.

“They’ve basically taken God out of everything that we’re doing. I don’t know any other way to express it other than it’s some kind of cult that they’re trying to push on our kids and all Americans,” Tubervill said.

“We have got to get back to our moral values. If we can’t get back to that and let the Democrats continue to push this cult on us and take God away from our country, we’re going to have huge problems.”

Tuberville also appeared to reference the plight of many individuals who have been wrongly persecuted and even tortured by the federal government since the January 6th protests back in 2021, which The Gateway Pundit has led the way in exposing.

“We’ve lost our Department of Justice. In most of the country, we don’t have a criminal justice system anymore. Nobody goes to jail, unless you’re an innocent person that really loves this country, then they’ll put you in jail,” Tuberville said. “We have never overcome a cult like we’re dealing with right now.”

The 69-year-old also made reference to outgoing Utah Senator Mitt Romney, whose name was received with boos and jeers from the audience.

“I’ve seen Mitt Romney make promises to Utahns that he didn’t deliver on,” Staggs said. “This is the choice you have before you. Do you want to replace Mitt Romney with Mitt Romney 2.0?”

Romney will leave his role as Senator at the end of the year. For Utah Republicans, it is now a question of finding the right person to replace him.