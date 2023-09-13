Utah Senator Mitt Romney Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection: “It’s Time for a New Generation of Leaders”

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) announced on Wednesday he will not seek reelection, saying, “Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders. They’re the ones that need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in.”

The 76-year-old Romney is in his first term as Senator, having been elected in 2018. He was the 2012 Republican presidential nominee (after a failed 2008 bid)–losing a winnable race against Barack Obama–and served one term as governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007. Romney said he will serve out his term in the Senate, which ends in January 2025.

Romney posted a video announcing his decision not to run.

My message to Utahns on my Senate reelection plan: pic.twitter.com/kgbsfIxMeR — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) September 13, 2023

The decision by Romney to step aside for a new generation, even though he himself appears to be healthy enough to serve another term, could be seen as a move to prod older politicians in both parties to move on. In the Senate, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), 81, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), 90, have faced calls to step down due to age and infirmity. In the House, former Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), 83, who stepped down from leadership last year, announced she is running for another term next year. Pelosi has served in the House since winning a special election in 1987.

Joe Biden, 80, was called upon to not run in 2024 by Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, in part due to his age.

Romney has been one of 77-year-old President Donald Trump’s strongest critics in the Republican Party, having voted to convict Trump in both of his impeachment trials.

In his statement, Romney attacked Trump and Biden over government finances, “climate change” and foreign policy, however his call for a new generation to step up appears to rule out a third part or independent presidential run in 2024.

Romney’s approval rating in Utah had gone up in a recent poll, according to the Deseret News (excerpt)