After Surviving Perjury Charges Thanks to Biased Judge Who Donated to Her Campaign, Fani Willis Tells CNN “A Train Is Coming” in Her Lawfare Case Against President Trump

On Saturday night Fani Willis told CNN that the proceedings against her and her disgraced lover Nathan Wade did not slow down the proceedings against President Trump in Fulton County.

Willis told CNN “a train is coming” in her ongoing lawfare case against President Trump and 18 Trump associates.

Ten days ago, Judge Scott McAfee refused to remove Fani Willis from her junk RICO case against President Trump despite perjuring herself under oath about the length of her relationship with disgraced lover Nathan Wade.

It should be noted that dirty Judge Scott McAfee donated to Fani Willis’s campaign during her run for Fulton County District Attorney.

Judge McAfee donated to Fani Willis in 2020.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is presiding over a case involving Donald Trump, previously donated to Fani Willis’ campaign. According to financial disclosures revealed by far-right news network Breitbart, McAfee made a small $150 donation to Willis in July 2020, the year she was elected. However, legal experts quickly dismissed Breitbart’s claim that this donation constitutes a conflict of interest1. Judges are expected to be impartial and avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest, but the donation was considered insignificant by experts. In the case against former President Donald Trump, Willis has recently faced scrutiny due to her previously undisclosed romantic relationship with a special prosecutor in the case, Nathan Wade, whom she hired. Although they admitted to the relationship, both Willis and Wade denied any wrongdoing and asserted that Willis should not be disqualified from the case.

Judge McAfee’s wife also donated to Fani Willis.

The AP reported:

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said Saturday that the election interference prosecution against Donald Trump hasn’t been delayed by proceedings over her romantic relationship with a special prosecutor she hired for the case. “I don’t feel like we have been slowed down at all,” Willis told CNN in an interview. “I think there are efforts to slow down the train, but the train is coming.” Her latest comments come as defense attorneys continue to press claims about her handling of a sprawling prosecution against the former president and current GOP presumptive nominee. Trump faces four felony indictments — including separate federal and state cases for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election that he lost to President Joe Biden — but has fought to delay and dismiss the cases, arguing that political opponents are wrongly targeting him. Willis spoke days after a Georgia judge allowed attorneys for Trump’s codefendants to appeal his ruling that she could stay on the case after the withdrawal of the special prosecutor, Nathan Wade. That may allow defense attorneys to amplify allegations of impropriety between Wade and Willis. Defense attorneys have alleged Willis hired Wade to profit from the Trump prosecution through their romantic relationship. Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said there wasn’t sufficient evidence to prove those claims but rebuked Willis for what he called a “tremendous lapse in judgment.”

Of course, the AP won’t tell you that Fani and her lover Nathan Wade lied repeatedly under oath about details of their affair including what year their love affair started.