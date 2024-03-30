After Homeland Security Raids, Diddy Shields Miami Mansion With Umbrellas

Since the raids on Puff Diddy’s home earlier this week, attention has been focused on his residences, which he doesn’t seem to be enjoying. To avoid prying eyes, he and his team have even taken an eye-raising approach. Looks like they have shielded the entrance of Diddy’s Star Island home with umbrellas positioned on and around a Cadillac Escalade in his driveway.

Uncertainty remains regarding whether or not the umbrellas were successful in concealing what the mogul wanted to hide.

HotNewHipHop.com reports,

For those who don’t know, two of Diddy’s mansions were raided by Homeland Security earlier this week. The raids were conducted as part of a federal human trafficking investigation. Authorities reportedly found guns, seized multiple phones, and more during the searches. The music mogul and his team have continued to cling to his innocence. They’ve even since accused officials of a gross overuse of military-level force. “Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. [He] will continue to fight every single day to clear his name,” a legal rep for Diddy claimed after the raids. While Diddy may have been able to keep cameras at bay with umbrellas following the highly publicized raids, they did little to keep away nosy neighbors, or their false allegations. This week, for example, Diddy’s neighbor Khaliq Thomas drove through the chaos of the raids and made some outlandish claims to a nearby reporter. He alleged that the Bad Boy Records founder frequently has busloads of minors dropped off at his home in the middle of the night. Luckily, the man later confirmed that he was only trolling, taking back his claims.

An earlier report by HotNewHipHop.com reported on the claims made by the alleged neighbor.

In the aftermath of all of this, media coverage began to explode. From news networks to newspapers to social media outlets, everyone has been tracking this story. In fact, there were numerous TV cameras outside of Diddy’s home on Monday, and there were plenty of onlookers. In a video shared by DJ Akademiks, you can see two men drive by the scene. However, they decide to stop and have a conversation with one of the reporters. That’s when the young man claims to be a neighbor of Diddy’s. He subsequently goes on to make some outlandish claims that are completely unfounded. Regardless, the video is now going viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

During the raids, there were some people who were looking to take advantage of the media attention. For instance, we reported yesterday about a young man who claimed to be Diddy’s neighbor. He claimed that the mogul would have bus loads of children dropped off at his home during the early hours of the morning. We flagged this claim as outlandish and unfounded. Now, the mother of the young man is coming out and confirming this to be the case. According to TMZ, Khaliq Thomas is, indeed, a neighbor of Diddy’s. However, he was simply trolling with his comments.

Whether the young man was trolling or not, it is probably best for his name not to be involved in whatever is happening in the Diddy household.