Diddy’s $40 Million Mansion That Was Raided Has Underwater Tunnel

The Gateway Pundit reported on Monday that Homeland Security agents raided rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s $40 million mansion as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

Combs was notably missing during the raid and was reportedly in Miami when the raid took place.

The Los Angeles Times reported Comb’s mansion, located in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, measures 17,000 square feet and has a 3,000 square-foot guesthouse.

The outlet also noted Comb’s mansion had an underwater swimming tunnel that connects to a grotto.

Diddy’s $40M Los Angeles house has grotto, underwater tunnel and more: Reports https://t.co/wDy1CNbT5a — Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 28, 2024

Per Fox 5 Atlanta:

Music producer and rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs purchased his swanky $40 million Los Angeles estate in 2014. Located in the lavish neighborhood of Holmby Hills, the home measures 17,000 square feet and has a 3,000 square-foot guesthouse, according to TMZ. The European-style villa has a 35-seat theater, a gym, a wine room and even has an underwater swimming tunnel which connects to a grotto, the Los Angeles Times reported. The mansion is fairly new; built in 2014, it comes with eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. There’s also a separate spa house which comes with a steam room, massage room and a beauty salon, TMZ reported.

The Miami Herald reported that federal agents had confiscated electronic devices at Combs’ home and detained his associates while conducting the raid.

In a separate raid in Florida, one of Diddy’s associates, Brendon Paul, who is referred to as Diddy’s “drug mule” in the sex trafficking lawsuit, was arrested by Miami-Dade Police at the Opa-Locka airport on Monday

New bodycam video shows the alleged “drug mule” for hip hop mogul P. Diddy getting arrested Monday at a Miami airport. Former Syracuse basketball player #BrendanPaul was placed into cuffs and faces two felony charges. Paul’s arrest comes after #Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and… pic.twitter.com/E1Xkmgcn54 — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) March 28, 2024

Paul was charged with possession of cocaine.