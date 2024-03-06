81 Million Vote Recipient Joe Biden First Incumbent to Lose a Primary Since Jimmy Carter

Joe Biden, the most popular president in US history, was the first incumbent to lose a primary race in more than 4 decades.

Biden on Tuesday lost the American Samoa Democrat primary to unknown entrepreneur Jason Palmer.

But he totally got 81 million votes.

“This is the message that Joe Biden needs to hear that the American people want to pass the torch to the next generation,” Palmer told ABC News. “And so I thank the people of American Samoa for stepping up to make that statement for the rest of America.”

We're officially 3+ hours into Super Tuesday results. Donald Trump is 11 for 11 with wins in AL, AR, CO, ME, MA, MN, NC, OK, TN, TX & VA. Joe Biden has lost American Samoa to an entrepreneur named Jason Palmer. pic.twitter.com/kJbG13LaX5 — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) March 6, 2024

Biden is the first incumbent to lose a primary since Democrat Jimmy Carter in 1980 and Carter went on to lose to Republican Ronald Reagan in a landslide.

The Washington Times reported: