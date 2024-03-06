BREAKING: Biden Loses American Samoa Primary to Unknown Candidate Jason Palmer

The Democratic primary results for American Samoa are in, and Joe Biden has lost the unincorporated territory of the United States against an unknown candidate named Jason Palmer.

According to Decision Desk Headquarters, the Democratic Party in American Samoa announced Jason Palmer won the American Samoa Democratic Caucus.

The territory carries a total of 11 delegates in the Democratic National Convention.

Palmer, relatively unknown to most Americans, is an investor and entrepreneur who previously worked for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

LOOK:

According to results provided by the Democratic Party in American Samoa, Jason Palmer has won the American Samoa Democratic Caucus. Follow results here: https://t.co/EN1rgvRznL pic.twitter.com/N5DFS3IJNn — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) March 6, 2024

Per News Nation:

Decision Desk HQ projects entrepreneur Jason Palmer defeating Democratic incumbent President Joe Biden in the American Samoa Democratic presidential caucuses. Palmer is an entrepreneur and investor who has previously worked with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Democrats in American Samoa were among those in more than a dozen other states and territories who headed to the polls on Super Tuesday to weigh in on their preferred pick for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2024 general election. Advocates in other states are also pushing for voters to denote “uncommitted” as their selection on the ballot Tuesday.

Here’s an ad from Palmer: