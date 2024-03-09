Watch Live: President Trump Delivers Remarks at Get Out the Vote Rally in Rome, Georgia at 5:00 PM EST

Donald Trump

Tonight, President Donald Trump will deliver remarks at a Get Out the Vote Rally in Rome, Georgia at 5 p.m. ET.

Staunch and vocal Trump supporter Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is also in attendance and received an enthusiastic welcome as she arrived.

Trump and Joe Biden are both campaigning in Georgia today.

While thousands have already packed the arena for hours to see President Trump in Rome, Biden landed with little fanfare for an event in Atlanta.

 

Watch:

