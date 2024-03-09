Watch Live: President Trump Delivers Remarks at Get Out the Vote Rally in Rome, Georgia at 5:00 PM EST

Tonight, President Donald Trump will deliver remarks at a Get Out the Vote Rally in Rome, Georgia at 5 p.m. ET.

Staunch and vocal Trump supporter Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is also in attendance and received an enthusiastic welcome as she arrived.

WATCH: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene @mtgreenee arrives at Trump rally venue in Rome, Georgia pic.twitter.com/FXgeCCYrey — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) March 9, 2024

Trump and Joe Biden are both campaigning in Georgia today.

While thousands have already packed the arena for hours to see President Trump in Rome, Biden landed with little fanfare for an event in Atlanta.

Joe Biden just landed in Atlanta, Georgia for a rally and there were barely any non-politicians there to greet him. The latest Morning Consult poll has Trump with 49% support and Biden 43%. Trump is holding a rally in Rome, Georgia and it’s already packed. Quite the contrast. pic.twitter.com/5wsAgMeakN — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) March 9, 2024

