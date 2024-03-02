TGP’s Jim Hoft Joins Steve Bannon to Discuss the Gravest Injustice in US History – The Persecution of the Jan. 6 Protesters

On Friday The Gateway Pundit writer Alicia Powe published a report by Roger Roots, J.D., Ph.D.

A Thousand Years of Prison Time Over A 6-Hour Delay of Congress: January 6 Show Trials Now Represent The Gravest Injustice In U.S. History

Roots writes about the single greatest mass infringement on fundamental First Amendment freedoms – The persecution of January 6 protesters.

Please take the time to read over this shocking report when you have time.

In the report, Roots reveals these brutal facts about the lawlessness of the current regime in the persecution of J6 prisoners:

** As these words are written, the US District Court for DC is approaching a grim milestone. Sometime in the next few weeks, a total of a thousand years of prison time will have been handed out to J6ers.

** January 6 injustices are eclipsing all other American legal disgraces of the past.

** The average prison sentences for J6ers are by far the longest in American history associated with rioting or demonstrating.

** None of the Civil War’s Confederate leadership served as much prison time as an average J6er who simply pushed against a police riot shield outside the Capitol on January 6.

** The longest term served by Black Panthers who chased out the California legislature from the State Capitol with assault weapons in 1967 was one year in jail.

** Nothing—literally nothing—in the evidence linked the Proud Boys to any definitive or detailed planning behind the chaotic breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

** Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes is serving an 18-year prison sentence for seditious conspiracy despite never going in the Capitol and urging followers not to go inside.

** Almost everyone who even touched a cop or pushed against a police shield on Jan. 6 is charged with assaulting a federal officer.

** At least sixteen J6ers who rejected government misdemeanor plea offers regarding their misdemeanor charges found themselves suddenly charged with felonies as punishment.

On Friday, The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft joined Steve Bannon on The War Room to discuss this American nightmare that we are all witnessing today.