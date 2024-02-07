You Can’t Make This Up: Biden Regime Designates Martha’s Vineyard as “Low-Income” Community to Qualify for Federal EV Charger Tax Credits

In an unexpected twist to the Biden regime’s environmental policy, affluent areas, including Martha’s Vineyard, Montauk, and parts of Nantucket, have been designated as “low-income” communities, making them eligible for federal tax credits for electric vehicle (EV) charger installations, Daily Caller reported.

As part of its efforts to encourage the adoption of EVs, the administration has extended a subsidy program, which was initially targeted at increasing access to EV chargers in underserved communities.

The White House recently announced the initiative, promising “up to 30% off the cost of the charger to individuals and businesses in low-income communities and non-urban areas.”

“The Department of Treasury and the Department of Energy are releasing intended definitions for eligible census tracts that will confirm that the Inflation Reduction Act’s 30C EV charging tax credit is available to approximately two-thirds of Americans. This tax credit provides up to 30% off the cost of the charger to individuals and businesses in low-income communities and non-urban areas, making it more affordable to install EV charging infrastructure and increasing access to EV charging in underserved communities,” the White House announced last month.

However, this move has unexpectedly benefited some of the nation’s wealthiest enclaves, where median home prices significantly exceed the national average.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) eligibility map, areas such as Martha’s Vineyard – the well-known summer haven for the rich and powerful, with homes regularly priced in the millions – have been marked as eligible for these subsidies.

The classification hinges on a part of the IRS code that allows areas to be considered low-income if their median family income falls below 80% of the surrounding metropolitan area or state, despite the actual wealth that may be present in these locales.

This classification has sparked controversy and debate, given Martha’s Vineyard’s status as a top-tier vacation destination, with high-profile residents including former President Barack Obama, who owns an estate on the island valued at nearly $12 million, per NBC Montana.

Daily Caller reported: