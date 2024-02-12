Yikes. KC’s Travis Kelce Sings Cringeworthy Song on Stage Following Super Bowl Victory (Video)

Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce made headlines during Super Bowl LVIII for his play on the field and his antics off the field.

Kelce received major backlash from NFL fans after he suffered a temper tantrum and shoved Kansas City Chief’s head coach Andy Reid on the sidelines during the game.

Kelce’s meltdown occurred after the star tight end was angry he didn’t receive a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a Chief’s offensive series.

In response to Kelce’s assault, Reid took Kelce out of the next play, which enraged Kelce and caused the 34-year-old tight end to shove and yell at Reid, who is 65 years old.

Kelce assaulted a 65 year-old man over a football game for not getting his way. Kids will internalize this with their coaches. If Kelce doesn’t make amends, he is the definition of weakness. I hope he’s not like this when he gets frustrated in general. pic.twitter.com/q5ItvidhOf — Anthony Bradley (@drantbradley) February 12, 2024

This did not go over well with fans.

After the game, Kelce decided to sing on the Super Bowl victory stage. Kelce started screaming, “Viva, Las Vegas!”

Maybe he should leave the singing to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Via Midnight Rider.

