Yikes. KC’s Travis Kelce Sings Cringeworthy Song on Stage Following Super Bowl Victory (Video)

by

Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce made headlines during Super Bowl LVIII for his play on the field and his antics off the field.

Kelce received major backlash from NFL fans after he suffered a temper tantrum and shoved Kansas City Chief’s head coach Andy Reid on the sidelines during the game.

Kelce’s meltdown occurred after the star tight end was angry he didn’t receive a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a Chief’s offensive series.

In response to Kelce’s assault, Reid took Kelce out of the next play, which enraged Kelce and caused the 34-year-old tight end to shove and yell at Reid, who is 65 years old.

This did not go over well with fans.

After the game, Kelce decided to sing on the Super Bowl victory stage. Kelce started screaming, “Viva, Las Vegas!”

Maybe he should leave the singing to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Via Midnight Rider.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.